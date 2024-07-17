Karnataka okays Bill mandating reservation for Kannadigas in private companies. Details inside

The Karnataka Cabinet has approved a groundbreaking Bill that will significantly impact local employment in industries, factories, and other establishments.

This new legislation mandates that 50% of management positions and 75% of non-management roles be reserved for local candidates.

Violating the Karnataka State Employment of Local Candidates in Industries, Factories, and Other Establishments Bill, 2024, will incur a penalty of up to Rs 25,000. To qualify for these reserved positions, candidates must have a secondary school certificate with Kannada as a language or pass a Kannada proficiency test set by a designated nodal agency.

If suitable local candidates are unavailable, businesses are required to train and engage local talent within three years. The bill defines a 'local candidate' as an individual born in Karnataka, residing in the state for at least 15 years, fluent in Kannada, and passing a test administered by the nodal agency. Management category includes supervisory, managerial, technical, operational, administrative, and higher roles, with the exception of directors.

Non-management category covers clerical, unskilled, semi-skilled, skilled, IT/ITES employees, and contract or casual workers in various establishments.

The Bill includes a provision for relaxation if there aren't enough qualified local candidates. Industries can apply for exemptions, and the government, after thorough investigation, may issue appropriate orders.

A nodal agency will oversee compliance, verifying employment reports from industries and submitting periodic updates to the government.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah also announced via Twitter that the Cabinet has approved legislation mandating private industries to prioritize hiring Kannadigas for group ‘C’ and ‘D’ jobs.