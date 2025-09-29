Karur stampede: Vijay stayed inside campaign vehicle leading to overcrowding, restlessness, states FIR

An official First Information Report (FIR) into the fatal stampede at Velusamypuram during actor-politician Vijay's rally on September 27 stated that Vijay remained inside his campaign vehicle for an extended period. This led to overcrowding and restlessness among the assembled crowd. The stampede thereafter resulted in at least 41 deaths and 60 injuries, with authorities continuing their investigation into the causes and responsibility.

According to police accounts referenced in the FIR, as Vijay stayed inside his vehicle, the crowd surged forward seeking a closer glimpse. The narrow venue offered insufficient space for the attendees, leading to trampling as people pressed forward.

The FIR notes that some individuals climbed steel sheds and trees for a better view, but when these collapsed, they fell on those below, causing fatal crush injuries and suffocation.

Police registered an FIR against three functionaries of the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK): Mathiazhagan, Bussy Anand, and Nirmal Kumar, under sections relating to culpable homicide and endangering life. No case has been filed against Vijay. Police advised him against visiting the government hospital due to concerns over crowding and law and order.

A senior TVK leader said, "Initially, he had planned to visit the injured and console them, but was informed that his presence might cause further crowding."

The state government constituted a single-member enquiry commission under retired Justice Aruna Jagadeesan to investigate the event. Former Telangana Governor Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan expressed doubts regarding the impartiality of the probe, saying, "I have been in the administration. I can say that the Commission's probe would not be partial because there has been a police intelligence failure. The police failed to take note of the swelling numbers at the rally spot," Soundararajan told reporters in Chennai.

Expelled AIADMK leader VK Sasikala, after meeting affected families, called for a central agency investigation. She told journalists, "The power went off within minutes after the meeting concluded, and when it returned, people had already started rushing. The truth will emerge only when the matter is investigated thoroughly by a central agency." The probe panel, led by Justice Jagadeesan, continued to interact with the injured at the hospital and is expected to submit a detailed report to the government upon completion.