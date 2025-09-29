Karur stampede: Death toll reaches 40; Vijay-led TVK approaches Madras HC for CBI probe

The death toll in the stampede at the Vijay-led rally in Karur, Tamil Nadu, on September 27 has reached 40, with over 60 people being treated as in-patients and at least two in critical condition, according to officials. The incident, which took place during a political event led by actor-politician Vijay, has triggered widespread demands for accountability and a deeper investigation. Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), headed by Vijay, has approached the Madras High Court's Madurai Bench seeking a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) or an independent probe into the tragedy.

As the region mourns, traders and businesses in Karur have downed shutters in respect for the deceased, while political leaders and government officials have visited hospitals to meet those affected.

Police stated that the rally drew far greater numbers than anticipated, with thousands gathering to see Vijay. The situation reportedly escalated due to the actor-politician's delayed arrival and the lack of sufficient food and water for attendees under the hot sun. Nearly 500 police personnel were deployed, and officials asserted that security measures were taken.

However, critics, including Leader of Opposition Edappadi K Palaniswami, blamed both the police and administration for not ensuring proper arrangements, while BJP leader K Annamalai called for tough action against district officials and a CBI inquiry.

Karur police have registered a case, including charges of negligence, against TVK office-bearers. Forensic experts have launched their investigation, examining key locations such as a sewer where some victims were found. The government has formed a single-person Commission of Inquiry led by Justice Aruna Jagadeesan, who visited the site and interacted with survivors and officials. A Tamil students' body also staged a protest in front of Vijay’s residence in Chennai, further highlighting the tense atmosphere.

The victims include ten children (five boys and five girls), seventeen women, and thirteen men. The youngest was a two-year-old boy. Among the deceased were a 28-year-old woman and her two daughters under ten, as well as a young couple set to marry. Tamil Nadu Health Secretary P Senthil Kumar confirmed that two patients remain critical but others are stable. Compensations for families of the deceased and injured have been announced by multiple parties, including Rs 20 lakh from TVK, Rs 10 lakh from the state government, and Rs 2 lakh from the Prime Minister’s relief fund.

TVK, facing criticism from several quarters, moved the Madras High Court seeking an impartial investigation, with TVK deputy general secretary Nirmal Kumar stating that the party had approached the HC Bench with a plea for an impartial inquiry. Meanwhile, a man injured in the stampede filed a plea to prohibit further public meetings by the party until the incident is thoroughly investigated and responsibility determined.

Chief Minister MK Stalin stated that any action regarding the arrest of TVK chief Vijay would be based on the inquiry panel's report and declined to comment politically. CM Stalin acknowledged Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s outreach, quoting, "Thank you, my dear brother Thiru Rahul Gandhi, for reaching out to me over phone, conveying your heartfelt concern over the tragic incident in Karur, and sincerely enquiring about the measures taken to save the precious lives of those under treatment," he said in a social media post.