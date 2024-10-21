Karwa Chauth tragedy: UP woman kills husband by serving him with poisoned macaroni

A woman allegedly poisoned her husband’s food in Uttar Pradesh's Kaushambi and killed him soon after breaking her fast on Karwa Chauth, a festival where wives pray for their husbands’ long lives.

The victim, 32-year-old Shailesh Kumar, had reportedly been facing marital issues with his wife, according to the police. On Sunday, Shailesh spent the day helping with Karwa Chauth preparations as his wife observed the traditional fast.

The couple argued in the evening just before the wife was about to break her fast, as reported by the police.

Things seemed to settle down, and Savita cooked dinner. She served her husband macaroni laced with poison and then left, pretending to visit a neighbor.

Shailesh's condition worsened shortly after eating, and his family took him to the hospital, but he passed away during treatment. Before he died, Shailesh recorded a video accusing his wife of poisoning him.

Shocked by his death, his family informed the police, who sent the body for a post-mortem. A case was registered against Savita based on a complaint from Shailesh's brother.

The police have arrested the accused woman and are questioning her about the incident. Kaushambi Superintendent of Police Brijesh Kumar Shrivastava confirmed the case and stated that further investigation is ongoing. He added that legal action will be taken against the woman based on the post-mortem report.