Katchatheevu issue: BJP's K Annamalai questions DMK, makes big allegation against M Karunanidhi

BJP state president K Annamalai alleged that the late Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) chief and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M Karunanidhi was fully aware of the transfer of Katchatheevu islet to Sri Lanka, despite DMK's claims of ignorance.

Annamalai stated that DMK MP Era Chezhian had criticised the Congress for the cession in 1974 and claimed Karunanidhi was uninformed. Several media reports on the issue indicate that the former Tamil Nadu CM had early knowledge of the deal in 1974.

Annamalai, however, said that the Right to Information (RTI) documents reveal Karunanidhi was briefed about the pact by a central delegation in June 1974.

"But RTI documents obtained by me clearly reveal that Karunanidhi was briefed about the Katchatheevu pact by a central delegation at the secretariat on June 19, 1974," the Tamil Nadu BJP president said.

The minutes indicate that Karunanidhi had given approval for the transfer and even asked for a postponement. Annamalai further accused Karunanidhi of promising a 'minor' protest in Tamil Nadu against the transfer.

He stated that if Karunanidhi had opposed the pact, Congress would not have transferred the islet to Sri Lanka. He held both Congress and DMK responsible for the issues faced by Tamil Nadu fishermen.

"So, the Congress and DMK have equally betrayed Tamil Nadu," Annamalai said. PM Modi has criticised DMK and Congress over the Katchatheevu issue, accusing them of betraying national interests.

Citing a report based on an RTI reply, the Prime Minister said the Congress "callously gave away Katchatheevu". He added, "This has angered every Indian and reaffirmed in people's minds- we can't ever trust Congress."

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Monday said that prime ministers such as Jawaharlal Nehru and Indira Gandhi dubbed Katchatheevu as "little island" and "little rock."

He further said the issue did not come up abruptly and always persisted. He added that the issue has been frequently raised in Parliament and has been a matter of frequent correspondence between the Centre and the Tamil Nadu government.

The Katchatheevu Island issue has been a bone of contention between the DMK and the AIADMK due to constant arrests and harassment of Tamil Nadu fishermen by the Sri Lankan Navy. The late AIADMK boss and former Tamil Nadu CM Jayalalithaa once vowed to get back the island to end the challenges faced by fishermen.

The AIADMK always blamed the DMK for doing nothing to stop it even though it was in power in 1974.

Mukul Rohatgi on Katchatheevu issue

Moreover, former Attorney General Mukul Rohatgi told NDTV in an interview that "there was no give and take" for the island. He added that the Congress should explain why the island was handed over to Sri Lanka in the first place. In 2014, Rohatgi reportedly told the Supreme Court that India will have to go to war against Sri Lanka to get Katchatheevu back.

His remarks came during a SC hearing of petitions filed parties in Tamil Nadu. "Katchatheevu went to Sri Lanka by an agreement in 1974. It was ceded and now acts as a boundary. How can it be taken away? If you want Katchatheevu back, you will have to go to war to get it back," Rohatgi told the top court.