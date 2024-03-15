KCR's daughter K Kavitha arrested by probe agency in Delhi liquor policy case

The Enforcement Directorate arrested Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) MLC and former Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao's daughter K Kavitha in connection with an alleged money laundering case linked to the Delhi liquor policy scam.

The 45-year-old politician was arrested hours after Enforcement Directorate officials raided her Hyderabad residence earlier in the day.

Senior BRS leader Prasanth Reddy, while speaking to reporters outside Kavitha's house, said that the probe agency officials will take the BRS MLC in Delhi later tonight.

The Enforcement Directorate had claimed Kavitha was linked to a "South Group" lobby of liquor traders who were trying to play a larger role under the now scrapped Delhi excise policy for 2021-22. The Enforcement Directorate has alleged that one of the accused in the case, Vijay Nair, received kickbacks to the tune of at least Rs 100 crore from the "South Group" (allegedly controlled by Sarath Reddy, Kavitha and Magunta Srinivasulu Reddy) on behalf of leaders of the AAP.