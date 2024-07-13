'Kejriwal lost 8.5 kgs in jail because...': AAP's Sanjay Singh reveals crucial details about Delhi CM's health

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal lost 8.5 kgs while in jail, AAP leader Sanjay Singh said on Saturday, July 13. He also mentioned that this significant weight loss could indicate a serious health issue. Kejriwal's blood sugar levels dropped five times, reaching as low as 50 mg/dL.

This development follows the Supreme Court's decision to grant interim bail to Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Arvind Kejriwal in the excise policy case.

Despite the Supreme Court's interim bail decision, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal remains in jail due to a subsequent arrest by the CBI in a related case. The court's bail conditions also prevent him from visiting the CM office and Delhi Secretariat during his interim release.

Additionally, Arvind Kejriwal was required to provide bail bonds of Rs 50,000. The Supreme Court stated, "The interim bail may be extended or recalled by the larger Bench."

Last month, the AAP expressed concern over Arvind Kejriwal's rapidly deteriorating health since his arrest. The party stated that his health is "highly worrisome" as he has lost 8 kgs.

“The continuous weight loss, deemed very serious by the doctors, highlights the necessity for immediate and thorough medical evaluations to address and understand the root cause of Arvind Kejriwal’s health decline,” AAP said in a statement.

According to AAP, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's health has been a major concern since his arrest. His weight dropped from 70 kg at the time of his arrest to 62 kg by June 22. The AAP claimed that due to this significant weight loss, the AIIMS medical board recommended including 'parathas' and 'puri' in his diet to help him regain weight.