Kerala: Mob attacks Army officer over food poisoning rumours, two arrested

In a disturbing event, an army officer was assaulted by a mob during his visit to a National Cadet Corps (NCC) training camp in Thrikkakkara, Kerala.

The incident occurred on December 23 at the NCC training camp hosted by KMM College of Arts and Science. As per the FIR, the mob stormed the premises, reportedly fueled by unverified rumors of suspected food poisoning, causing chaos and disrupting the camp's regular activities.

The incident, which quickly went viral on social media, sparked widespread public outrage. Visuals showed two men assaulting the officer, who remained calm and refrained from retaliating despite the aggression.

Following the backlash, police apprehended the two accused, identified as Nishad from Fort Kochi and Navas from Palluruthi, as reported by news agency PTI. Their arrests were recorded after NCC officials confirmed their involvement.

Uniformed officers were BRUTALLY ASSAULTED at KMM College, Thrikkakkara, Kerala!



NCC cadets suffered food poisoning, sparking chaos. While managing the situation, Lt Col Karnail Singh was SAVAGELY ATTACKED by intruders driven by panic & reckless media hysteria.



A decorated… pic.twitter.com/CglyYMZQ1z — महारथी-മഹാരഥി (@MahaRathii) December 28, 2024

The two suspects trespassed into the college hosting the training camp and confronted Lieutenant Colonel Karneyil Singh, the Administrative Officer of the 21 Kerala NCC Battalion, around 11:30 pm. They reportedly threatened and then assaulted the officer before being taken into custody.

According to the FIR, the first accused allegedly attacked the officer with a sharp object, inflicting injuries to his cheek, neck, and back while obstructing him from performing his official duties. The assault occurred during the Combined Annual Training Camp (CATC) organized by the 21 Kerala Battalion NCC, where the officer was serving as Camp Commandant.

Defence sources revealed that a leader from a local student wing of a political party was reportedly part of the mob involved in the attack.

The accused face multiple charges under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), including sections 329(3) (criminal trespass), 126(2) (wrongful restraint), 351(2) (criminal intimidation), and 115(2) (voluntarily causing hurt). Additional charges include 118(1) (causing hurt or grievous hurt by dangerous means), 121(1) (dissuading a public servant from duty by causing hurt), and 3(5) (criminal acts committed with common intention).

The attack followed a suspected case of food poisoning at the same NCC camp, which had left 60 cadets hospitalized. The incident occurred last Monday during the 10-day Combined Annual Training Camp organized by the 21 Kerala Battalion NCC.

The NCC has initiated a departmental inquiry into the incident, according to an official statement.

"An urgent inquiry has been ordered in response to the physical discomfort experienced by cadets at the NCC camp organised at the Thrikakkara KMM College. The inquiry will be conducted by a committee led by Brigadier Suresh G, the NCC Group Commander of Kollam," the statement said.

The officiating Additional Director General of NCC has instructed the panel, headed by Brigadier Suresh, to submit its findings promptly.