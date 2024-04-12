Khalistan Zindabad Force operative Prabhpreet Singh 'Germany' apprehended at Delhi airport

Punjab Police on Friday announced the arrest of a member of the banned Khalistan Zindabad Force (KZF) in Delhi. The Director General of Police stated that the arrested individual, Prabhpreet Singh Germany, was apprehended at the Delhi International Airport. Singh was reportedly involved in organizing terrorist activities, such as recruitment and fundraising, from his location in Germany.

"In a major breakthrough SSOC, #Amritsar arrests Khalistan Zindabad Force (KZF) operative Prabhpreet Singh Germany from #Delhi International Airport. He was running terrorist recruitment, funding and aiding module from #Germany," Punjab's Director General of Police, Gaurav Yadav posted on X.

“Punjab Police is working to unearth the whole KZF Network and other associates linked in the web,” he added.

The investigation that led to Singh's arrest started in 2020 when the Special Operations Cell (SSOC) in Amritsar received information about KZF terrorist Jagdish Singh Bhura's intentions to target prominent individuals in Punjab.

This intel resulted in the arrest of four operatives associated with the banned group and the seizure of weapons and ammunition from them.

After these arrests, a case was filed under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) and the Arms Act at the State Special Operation Cell Police Station in Amritsar. During questioning, the detainees confessed their links to Bhura and Prabhpreet Singh, disclosing plans for attacks on prominent targets.

As Prabhpreet Singh resided in Germany, Punjab Police obtained a Look Out Circular against him through the Bureau of Immigration in New Delhi to aid in his arrest.

"On Wednesday, immigration authorities at the IGI Airport in Delhi informed us about the detention of Prabhpreet Singh. Subsequently, a team of SSOC Amritsar rushed to Delhi and arrested the accused," said the DGP.

Additional IG, Sukhminder Singh Mann of SSOC, Amritsar, stated on Friday that initial investigations showed Prabhpreet Singh traveled to Poland with a valid visa in 2017 and later crossed into Germany by road in 2020.

"To attain permanent residence in Germany, he applied for political asylum," he added.

Mann mentioned that while living in Germany, the accused connected with KZF terrorist Jagdish Singh Bhura, based in Belgium, and participated in anti-national activities. He facilitated funding and weapons for his associates in India to carry out targeted killings and other disruptive actions.