Khalistani terrorist Arsh Dalla, potential successor to Nijjar, arrested in Canada: Sources

Arshdeep Singh, also known as Arsh Dalla, a prominent Khalistani terrorist and one of India's most-wanted criminals, has been arrested in Canada, sources told India Today on Sunday. The arrest comes after his suspected involvement in a shootout that took place in Milton town, Canada, on October 27 or 28.

Indian security agencies have confirmed receiving information about Dalla’s arrest, which occurred after Canadian law enforcement agencies, particularly the Halton Regional Police Service (HRPS), began investigating the armed confrontation.

According to Indian intelligence sources, Dalla, who has been living in Canada with his wife, is wanted for several criminal activities in India. Authorities from both Canada and India are closely monitoring the situation and are coordinating for further details.

Dalla was the acting chief of the Khalistani Tiger Force and was considered the successor to slain terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar. In September this year, Dalla claimed responsibility for the murder of Congress leader Baljinder Singh Balli, who was shot dead at his residence in Punjab’s Moga district. In a post, Dalla explained that Balli had ruined his future and forced him into a life of crime, and that Balli was responsible for his mother’s police custody, which motivated him to seek revenge.

Arsh Dalla has been on the National Investigation Agency’s (NIA) terrorist list and has allegedly orchestrated multiple criminal activities in Punjab from his base in Canada over the past three to four years. Dalla is accused of several terrorist killings in Punjab.