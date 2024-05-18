Kharge hits back at PM Modi over 'bulldozer' comment, says, 'It is the BJP that uses...'

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Saturday fired back at PM Modi's 'bulldozer' remark by saying that it is not the Congress but the BJP who uses the bulldozer.

"It is the BJP that uses the bulldozer. We have never run a bulldozer on anyone till date," said Kharge.

PM Modi, in a rally on May 17 in Barabanki, said that if Samajwadi Party and Congress comes to power, they will use bulldozer to break the Ram Temple in Ayodhya.

He also asked both the parties to take "tuition" from Adityanath on how and where to use bulldozers.

Taking up the issue with the Election Commission, he said the poll body should take strict action against PM Modi over the 'bulldozer' comment.

"The Election Commission should take action against Modi ji and the BJP for saying such things about the temple of God which is currently under construction by the trust. By saying such things, they are creating anger among the public. They are inciting the public, they are instigating them," said Kharge.

Senior Congress leader P. Chidambaram criticized the BJP, saying, "Bulldozer justice may be the signature approach of the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister, but it is opposed by Congress and the I.N.D.I.A. bloc."