Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge has alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi cancelled his Kashmir visit after receiving intelligence three days before the Pahalgam terror attack last month. On April 22, terrorists opened fire on innocent civilians at Baisaran meadow near Pahalgam, claiming the lives of 26 holidayers.

Kharge claimed that the Centre also accepted “intelligence failure” in the all-party meeting. The Congress president said the Centre should be held accountable for ‘not reinforcing’ security arrangements.

Addressing the 'Samvidhan Bachao' rally in Jharkhand's capital Ranchi, Kharge said, "I got information that three days before the attack, an intelligence report was sent to Modi ji, and that is why Modi ji cancelled his visit to Kashmir...When an intelligence report says that it is not proper to visit there for your security, why did you not inform your security, intelligence, local police and border force to protect people? When you got the information, you cancelled your programme but did not send more forces to protect tourists there."

"During the all-party meeting, you admitted that there was an intelligence flaw…Shouldn't the Centre be accountable for the loss of lives in the Pahalgam attack when it accepted the intelligence failure?” asked Kharge.

He also announced that the party supported the Centre for any action it takes against Pakistan, as the country is "supreme and beyond party, religion and caste".

Meanwhile, the BJP said that Kharge’s criticism of PM Modi was intended to lower the morale of the security forces. Jharkhand BJP chief Babulal Marandi said Kharge’s criticism came at a crucial time in the fight against Pakistan and terrorism.

"Kharge's attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi is intended to lower the morale of security agencies. He made this comment at a time when the fight against terrorism and Pakistan is at a decisive stage," Marandi said. Congress was indulging in politics at a time when the entire country stood with PM Modi in the fight against terror, said Marandi.

"The Congress should not have indulged in dirty politics, and Kharge's remarks were uncalled for," he claimed.