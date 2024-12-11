Kharge takes aim: Accuses Rajya Sabha chairman of turning parliament into a 'partisan playground'

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge on Wednesday launched a sharp attack on Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar, accusing the Vice President of being the “biggest reason for disruption in Parliament.” Kharge criticised Dhankhar for his “partisan behaviour” and claimed that “politics has taken precedence over rules” in the Upper House.

The Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha accused the Chairman of targeting opposition leaders while favouring the government, saying, “Since 1952, no resolution has been brought under Article 67 because no Vice President has indulged in politics like this.” Kharge further alleged that Dhankhar's conduct undermines the dignity of his office, remarking, “He acts like a school headmaster, gives sermons to experienced opposition leaders, and stops them from speaking.”

The Rajya Sabha witnessed a complete standstill on Wednesday amid uproar over the opposition's No-Confidence Motion against Dhankhar. On Tuesday, members of the INDIA bloc submitted a historic notice seeking Dhankhar’s removal, accusing him of “partisan” conduct as Chairman of the House.

Led by Congress leaders Jairam Ramesh and Naseer Hussain, the notice—signed by 60 MPs from opposition parties including Congress, RJD, TMC, CPI, CPI-M, DMK, AAP, Samajwadi Party, and others—was submitted to Rajya Sabha Secretary General P.C. Mody. However, top leaders like Mallikarjun Kharge, Sonia Gandhi, and floor leaders of key opposition parties were not among the signatories, sources said.

This is the first time in Rajya Sabha’s history that a motion has been initiated for the removal of a sitting Vice President and Chairman. Under Article 67, such a motion requires a 14-day notice and must be approved by the Deputy Chairman before being tabled.

While the motion is significant, the opposition lacks the numbers to pass it in the 243-member Rajya Sabha. The BJP and its allies control 121 seats, while the opposition holds 86. Non-aligned parties, including the YSRCP, BJD, AIADMK, BRS, and BSP, account for 24 seats.

Opposition leaders insisted that despite the numbers, the move sends a “strong message in defence of parliamentary democracy.” In contrast, the BJP has dismissed the motion as a political stunt, asserting that it will fail on the floor of the House.

The standoff reflects escalating tensions between the government and opposition, with Kharge’s fiery remarks signalling a renewed push to hold the ruling party accountable in Parliament.