Murdered doctor's father makes serious claim: '3 bodies at crematorium, but our daughter's was cremated first'

The father of the deceased trainee doctor on Sunday claimed that his daughter's body was cremated hastily and that no one from the police department or the RG Kar Medical College cooperated with the family. He said there were three bodies at the crematorium but his daughter's body was cremated first.

"The chief minister is talking about providing justice, but then attempts are being made to put the common people demanding justice in jail. We are not satisfied with the chief minister. We have refused to take any compensation," he said while speaking to news agency ANI.

A 31-year-old trainee doctor was raped and murdered inside a seminar hall at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital on August 9. Her parents said that they received a call saying their daughter had committed suicide.

The father said the college, where his daughter was serving, did not cooperate with the family. "The entire department is involved in this."

The deceased doctor's mother said they got a call from the hospital "that your daughter is sick, then the call was disconnected". "After that when I called and asked what happened, they told me to come to the hospital. When we called again, the (caller) identified himself as Assistant Super and said your daughter has committed suicide."

The mother said that her daughter went to duty on Thursday, and this call came on Friday at 10:53 am. "When we reached there, we were not allowed to see her, we were allowed to see her at 3 o'clock. Her pants were open, there was only one piece of cloth on her body. Her hand was broken, blood was coming out of her eyes, mouth. Just by looking at her, it seemed that someone had murdered her. I told them it is not suicide, it's a murder."

The mother said that only one person has been arrested so far but she said she was sure "many more are involved in this incident". "I think the entire department is responsible for the incident. The police did not do a good job at all. I feel that the Chief Minister is trying to stop the protest, today she imposed Section 144 here so that people cannot protest."

"They did not cooperate with us at all, they only tried to hush up the case as soon as possible. Their attempt was to get the post-mortem done as soon as possible and remove the body," the mother said while speaking to ANI.