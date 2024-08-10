Kolkata doctor murder case: Bluetooth device leads to arrest of accused

A breakthrough in the horrifying murder of a young postgraduate medical student at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital has come with the arrest of the prime suspect, Sanjay Roy. The key piece of evidence that led to his identification and capture was a Bluetooth device left at the crime scene.

The 31-year-old doctor was found dead in a seminar hall of the hospital on Friday morning, with signs of sexual assault. The incident sparked outrage and protests among the medical community.

Kolkata Police, under the leadership of Commissioner Vineet Kumar Goyal, formed a special investigation team to delve into the case. A meticulous examination of the crime scene revealed a crucial clue: a Bluetooth headphone. This seemingly insignificant object became a vital link in the investigation.

Sources told India Today TV that evidence from the scene included a Bluetooth headphone. Sanjay Roy, seen suspiciously near the seminar hall in CCTV footage, was also spotted leaving the hospital early Friday morning. The police later brought all suspects to the hospital for further questioning and seized their mobile phones during the interrogation.

Through forensic analysis and technical expertise, the police were able to extract data from the device. It led them to identify Sanjay Roy as a potential suspect. Subsequent investigations and surveillance corroborated the findings, culminating in his arrest.

After questioning, officials tried to pair the seized Bluetooth headphone with each suspect's phone. To their surprise, Sanjay Roy’s phone connected to the device, leading to his immediate arrest. When confronted, Sanjay confessed to the crime, although he had initially given inconsistent statements during the questioning.

"Now, we are trying to determine if Sanjay Roy had any accomplices," an official told PTI. They also mentioned that medical examinations might be conducted on him.

Sources told India Today TV that Sanjay Roy works as a civic police volunteer, a role in which he supports lower-ranked officers in hospitals.

Junior doctors, including interns and trainees, protested at RG Kar Medical College, National Medical College, and Medical College in Kolkata, as well as in other districts of West Bengal. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee stated that her government will seek the death penalty for the accused and has requested that the case be tried in a fast-track court.