scorecardresearch
Business Today
Subscribe
PMS Today US News India UPSTART Weather BT Shorts NRI Education Election
BT Golf BT Mindrush BT Best Banks
Clear all
Search

COMPANIES

No Data Found

NEWS

No Data Found
Sign in Subscribe
events
Special
  • BT tech today
  • BT 500 wealth creators summit
  • Economic Indicators
News
India
Kolkata rape-murder: CBI questions RG Kar's ex-principal Sandip Ghosh who propounded 'suicide' theory

Feedback

Kolkata rape-murder: CBI questions RG Kar's ex-principal Sandip Ghosh who propounded 'suicide' theory

Ghosh was the one who propounded the 'suicide' theory when the incident freshly came to light. He had alleged that the doctor's death was not a murder and was instead a suicide.

Join Our WhatsApp Channel

As CBI intensifies its probe into the rape and murder of a doctor at RG Kar Medical College in Kolkata, it has now started questioning Sandip Ghosh, the ex-principal of the college.

Ghosh was the one who propounded the 'suicide' theory when the incident freshly came to light. He had alleged that the doctor's death was not a murder and was instead a suicide.

Dr Sandip Ghosh, the former head of RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, was asked to go on leave by the Calcutta High Court after concerns were raised over his leadership and response during the case. He faced backlash for comments perceived as victim-blaming and for failing to maintain adequate safety for staff, after which he resigned from his post. However, in a surprising turn of events, he was reinstated as Principal of Calcutta Medical College and Hospital just 24 hours later

Published on: Aug 16, 2024, 3:49 PM IST
Follow Us on Channel
×

Top Stories TOP STORIES

TOP VIDEOS

market today

Advertisement