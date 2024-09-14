Kolkata doctor rape-murder case: Delegation of junior doctors reach CM Mamata Banerjee’s residence for meet

A delegation of junior doctors has reached the official residence of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on September 14 evening to attend a crucial meeting.

The meeting is set to start around 7pm. Apart from the chief minister, Chief Secretary Manoj Pant, Home Secretary Nandini Chakraborty, MOS Chandrima Bhattacharya and DGP Rajiv Kumar are likely to attend the meeting with the doctors, according to a Times of India report.

The development took place following a surprise visit by the CM to the protest site by junior doctors today morning.

Banerjee made a surprise visit to the junior doctors protesting over the rape and murder of a trainee doctor at the protest site, assuring them of looking into their demands and said that it was her “last attempt” to resolve the crisis.

While meeting the doctors Mamata said, “I have spent sleepless nights as you have been protesting on the road amid rains.”

She further said, “I came to meet you as your 'didi' (elder sister) not as the Chief Minister. I assure you that I will study your demands and take action if someone is found guilty.”

In response to the growing agitation, Banerjee has announced a dissolving patient welfare committee of RG Kar Hospital, where the doctor was raped, and murdered.

She said, “If you wish to return to work, I promise you to consider your demands sympathetically. I do not run the government alone. I will discuss your demands with the chief secretary, home secretary, and the DGP.”

After Mamata Banerjee left the site, the agitating doctors said they were not ready to compromise on their demands till discussions were held, indicating no immediate breakthrough in the impasse.

However, they welcomed the visit of Mamata Banerjee at the protest site and said they were more than willing to hold talks with adequate representation and proper transparency.