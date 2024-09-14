scorecardresearch
Business Today
COMPANIES

NEWS

'Came to meet you as your 'didi' not as CM': Mamata Banerjee finally meets protesting doctors in Kolkata

Mamata Banerjee while visiting the site outside Swasthya Bhawan in Salt Lake where junior doctors have been agitating said that she would assure them that she'll look into their demands

In a surprising turn of events, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee visited the site outside Swasthya Bhawan in Salt Lake where junior doctors have been agitating.

While meeting the doctors Mamta said, "I have spent sleepless nights as you have been protesting on the road amid rains."

She further said, "I assure you that I will study your demands, take action if someone is found guilty." This while the protesting doctors continued to chant, "we want justice."

She also added, "This is my last attempt to resolve the crisis."

In response to the growing agitation, Mamata Banerjee has announced a dissolving patient welfare committee of RG Kar Hospital, where the doctor was raped, and murdered.

Published on: Sep 14, 2024, 1:30 PM IST
