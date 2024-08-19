Kolkata rape-murder case: CBI to conduct lie-detector test of accused Sanjay Roy

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) received approval from a Kolkata court on Monday to carry out a lie detector test on Sanjay Roy, who is accused in the rape and murder of a 31-year-old postgraduate trainee doctor at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital.

Roy, a civic volunteer, was arrested the day after the doctor's body was discovered in the seminar hall of the hospital on August 9.

A preliminary investigation revealed that the accused, Sanjay Roy, had consumed alcohol before committing the crime, India Today quoted police sources as saying.

Around 11 p.m. on the day of the crime, Sanjay went to a spot behind the hospital to drink alcohol. Sources also mentioned that he would watch porn while drinking there.

According to police sources, Roy repeatedly entered the hospital premises that night, despite lacking a legitimate reason to be in the department.

Investigators characterized him as having a "distorted mind," emphasizing that the type of pornography he consumed was not typical of what most people watch.

Upon further investigation, it was found that after doing the crime, Roy made deliberate attempts to destroy evidence. The police discovered clear signs that he had tried to wash away bloodstains from the scene. Additionally, CCTV footage unequivocally captured Roy exiting the seminar room at approximately 4:45 a.m.

Amid nationwide protests by doctors demanding justice, lawyers from the Calcutta High Court rallied, firmly demanding "punishment for the real culprits." Several senior lawyers, including former West Bengal Advocate General Jayanta Mitra, vigorously participated in the protest.

During the lunch break, the lawyers assertively joined the rally near the high court, boldly carrying placards and banners with their demands.