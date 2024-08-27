Kolkata Rape-Murder case: CBI to consult AIIMS experts to confirm involvement of accused Sanjoy Roy

The CBI will seek advice from experts at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences on the DNA and forensic reports to determine if more than one person was involved in the rape and murder of a doctor at Kolkata's RG Kar Medical College and Hospital.

To ensure a strong case, the agency plans to consult AIIMS Delhi for their expert opinion.

According to PTI, these reports and the AIIMS review will help the CBI confirm if Sanjay Roy was the sole perpetrator. The agency currently suspects Roy acted alone, but the involvement of others will only be ruled out once AIIMS experts provide their opinion.

The woman was raped and murdered in the seminar hall of the hospital. She was resting there during a 36-hour shift when Roy allegedly attacked her. Her body, with severe injuries, was discovered on the morning of August 9.

Police arrested civic volunteer Sanjay Roy on August 10 after CCTV footage showed him entering the seminar hall at 4:03 AM on August 9. During interrogation, police noticed recent injuries on Roy, including marks on his left cheek, abrasions between his left and ring fingers, and on the back of his left thigh, suggesting a struggle. The CBI has also conducted a lie-detector test on him.

Sanjay Roy initially confessed to the crime but recently claimed innocence in a local court. The former principal of the medical college, Sandip Ghosh, four doctors on duty with the victim, and another civic volunteer have also undergone polygraph tests.

The victim's family claimed multiple people were involved in the crime, but so far, no evidence has emerged to suggest a gang rape occurred.