Kolkata rape-murder: High drama outside Salt Lake Stadium as East Bengal, Mohun Bagan football fans join doctors' protests

A massive drama unfolded on the streets of Kolkata after fans of the East Bengal and Mohun Bagan football teams joined the doctors' protests while the Kolkata Police tried to stop them from marching. Heavy police deployment was made outside the stadium and the cops detained some protesters.

The football fans held a protest near Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata against the rape and murder of a woman resident doctor at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital.

East Bengal and Mohun Bagan were scheduled to play a match on Sunday. However, the Bidhannagar Police Commissionerate said that the match was cancelled apprehending attempts by some elements and organisations to create trouble at the Salt Lake stadium during some planned protests over the alleged rape and murder case.

A senior officer of the commissionerate said that prohibitory orders under section 163 of BNSS had been imposed from 4 pm to midnight of Sunday to prevent any disruption of peace and five persons were detained in this connection. Plans were afoot by some organisations to protest the alleged rape and murder of the woman postgraduate trainee doctor at the stadium during the Derby match between arch-rivals East Bengal and Mohun Bagan.

There were indications in some social media posts that some supporters of the two iconic clubs would also jointly hold protests in this regard. The IPS officer told reporters that there were specific intelligence inputs that attempts would be made to create violence during the Derby match at Salt Lake Stadium on Sunday by some miscreants.

"We had specific information that some groups and organisations would attempt to create disturbance in the stadium," he said. He said that it was expected that there would be a capacity crowd of 62,000 to 63,000 at the stadium. "Keeping in view the safety and security of general football lovers, we took up the matter with the Derby committee and decided to cancel today's match," he said.

Some supporters of both clubs gathered in front of the stadium in the afternoon holding flags of the respective teams and shouting slogans like "We want justice".

The police also played out two audio clips during the press conference, maintaining that these reflected plans by some people to create disturbances at the stadium. The officer said that the police have information that there are plans by some organisations to hold protests in front of the stadium on Sunday following the cancellation of the Derby match. He said that while the Bidhannagar police do not have any issue with peaceful protests, it is likely that unruly elements might mingle among peaceful protesters and create disturbance.

The officer said that five persons had been detained in this regard and the process of identifying others who may instigate violence was on. He said that prohibitory orders under Section 163 of BNSS have been imposed in and around the stadium from 4 pm to midnight on Sunday to prevent any unruly situation.

