Kuwait fire: Denied permission to travel to the Gulf nation for relief work, says Kerala minister

Kuwait fire: Kerala Health Minister Veena George has claimed that the central government denied her permission to go to Kuwait to assist and coordinate in the relief efforts for those affected by the fire in Mangaf. Most of the deceased are from India, and among them most are from Kerala.

Related Articles

"What we just sought from the central government was the permission to travel to Kuwait to stand with our people affected by the tragedy and coordinate activities there. That permission is denied," George said to reporters on Thursday. The state government had decided to send George to Kuwait to help with the relief efforts, including treatment for the injured and repatriation of the deceased.

The minister said that she waited for hours at the airport, hoping to receive permission from the Ministry of External Affairs.

The Kuwait fire incident has claimed the lives of 49 people, with 40 of them being Indians. Out of the deceased Indians, 23 are from Kerala.

Meanwhile, a special IAF aircraft, bringing back the mortal remains of the deceased has left from Kuwait to Kochi. Minister of State Kirti Vardhan Singh, who coordinated with Kuwaiti authorities to ensure the swift repatriation, is also onboard. The flight is expected to reach Kochi at 11 am and then leave for Delhi.

At the Kochi airport, arrangements have been made to receive the remains of the deceased. Ernakulam Collector NSK Umesh said, "The last respects will be paid by Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan, ministers of the state, local people representatives...Exclusive ambulances have been arranged for each of the bodies...We will ensure smooth transport of the bodies to their homes.”

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh for the families of the deceased from the Prime Minister’s Relief Fund.

