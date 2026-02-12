Lamborghini accident: Kanpur tobacco businessman's son arrested, to be presented soon in court

Kanpur Police on Thursday arrested Shivam Mishra, son of local tobacco businessman K K Mishra, in connection with the high-profile Lamborghini crash that left several people injured on VIP Road earlier this week.

Commissioner of Police Raghubir Lal told PTI that the 35-year-old would be produced before a court soon after his arrest.

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"He has been arrested and will be presented before the court within an hour," he said.

The accident took place around 3 pm on Sunday, when a Lamborghini Revuelto — an Italian luxury sports car valued at over Rs 10 crore — rammed into pedestrians and vehicles in the upscale Gwaltoli area.

Mohd Taufeeq, 18, an e-rickshaw driver who was injured in the crash, lodged a complaint. However, counsel for the accused later claimed that Taufeeq was not keen on pursuing legal action.

The case took a dramatic turn on Wednesday after a man identified as Mohan surfaced, claiming he was the designated driver of the car and that he — not Shivam Mishra — was behind the wheel at the time of the accident.

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Speaking to reporters, Mohan alleged that Shivam was seated beside him and suffered a sudden seizure moments before the accident.

"I was driving when he suddenly collapsed on me. I panicked and tried to hold him with one hand. The car first hit a three-wheeler, climbed the divider and then stopped," Mohan said. He added that the vehicle's automatic locking system delayed his exit, following which he shifted Shivam to the driver's seat and stepped out.

Police dismissed the claim, saying the evidence gathered during the investigation clearly showed that Shivam Mishra was driving the car when it hit pedestrians and other vehicles on the busy stretch.