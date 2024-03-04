Land meant for Court: Supreme Court mandates June 15 deadline for AAP to vacate offices

The Supreme Court, on Monday, directed the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) led by Arvind Kejriwal to vacate its offices located at Rouse Avenue in Delhi. The court observed that the land was originally allotted for expanding judicial infrastructure for the Delhi High Court. AAP has been granted time until June 15, to vacate the premises.



The bench, headed by Chief Justice DY Chandrachud and comprising Justices JB Pardiwala and Manoj Misra, instructed the party to approach the Land And Development Office (L&DO) to secure suitable land for its offices.

The court emphasized that AAP currently lacks any lawful right to continue occupying the allotted land and requested the L&DO to communicate its decision within a period of four weeks. The deadline for AAP to vacate its offices at Rouse Avenue has been set for June 15.



"We would request the L&DO to process the application and communicate its decision within a period of four weeks," the bench stated.



In light of the imminent Lok Sabha elections, the Supreme Court has extended the deadline for the AAP to vacate its offices at Rouse Avenue until June 15. The court emphasized the need to expedite the utilization of the allotted land for expanding the district judiciary's footprint. Senior advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi, representing AAP, argued that as a national party, they were given a less favorable location compared to other parties. Singhvi expressed dissatisfaction with being allocated Badarpur while others received better places.



"We have told the Centre that we need a central office in the NDMC area. Give me any other place. They are giving me Badarpur," he added.



Following AAP's plea, the Supreme Court granted the party permission to approach the Land and Development Office (L&DO) for a new land allotment, with the condition that the request be processed within four weeks. The court clarified that AAP had no lawful claim to the land after 2015. Despite AAP's insistence on vacating only after securing an alternative plot, the Chief Justice directed them to independently find a solution, stating that the court should not be involved in obtaining land or building allotments.



In response to the Supreme Court's order, AAP's chief spokesperson Priyanka Kakkar stated that the party respects the court's decision and expressed hope that the BJP would refrain from engaging in regressive and negative politics regarding the matter.



"We respect the order of the Supreme Court. The court has also directed the land and development department of the central government to allot land to Aam Aadmi Party. We just hope that BJP does not do any regressive and negative politics and allot us the land in the same location as other national parties," Kakkar said.