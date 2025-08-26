Landslide hits Mata Vaishno Devi route in Jammu and Kashmir, rescue operations underway

A landslide struck the route leading to the Mata Vaishno Devi shrine atop Trikuta hills in Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday, causing injuries and prompting immediate rescue operations. The landslide occurred near the Inderprastha Bhojnalaya at Adhkwari, disrupting access to the popular pilgrimage site.

The landslide, triggered by heavy rainfall affecting several parts of Jammu and Kashmir, led to some injuries, though the exact number remains unclear. Officials confirmed that rescue operations are ongoing, with necessary manpower and machinery deployed to the site near Inderprastha Bhojnalaya.

The Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board posted on X: “A landslide incident has occurred near Inderprastha Bhojnalaya at Adhkwari, some injuries are feared. Rescue operations are underway along with the required manpower and machinery. Jai Mata Di.”

The region has been battling heavy rains for the third consecutive day, which are believed to have triggered the landslide. Efforts to clear the debris and ensure the safety of pilgrims are underway.