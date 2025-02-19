LDA issues tender for developing IT City in Lucknow, work to begin in April 2025: CM Yogi's advisor gives big update

The Lucknow Development Authority (LDA) recently issued a tender for the development of the IT City in Uttar Pradesh's capital city. Interested developers have a submission deadline of March 5, 2025. The development was confirmed Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's adviser Awanish K Awasthi on X (formerly Twitter).

"The dream of an IT City in #Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh, is set to become a reality soon. Development work on the IT City will commence in April along #SultanpurRoad. The Lucknow Development Authority has issued a tender, with a submission deadline of March 5," Awasthi's post read.

The tender has also been posted on the official LDA website. He further mentioned that the IT city spans across 360 acres and aims to attract significant investments from major firms across the country.

"Alongside the Wellness City, this project will provide Uttar Pradesh with a new identity. The complete development of the IT City is expected to be realized within two to three years."

Meanwhile, the government has put a stop on the sale and purchase of land in 10 villages located on the Sultanpur road.

Land is being acquired in villages of the Mohanlalganj district such as Rakibabad, Sonai, Kajehra, Bhatwara, Moharikhurd, Sikandarpur Amolia, Bakkas, Pahadnagar Tikaria, Siddhpura, Parheta, and Khujaili, according to media reports.

The IT City in Lucknow is being built on a PPP model by the UP government and HCL Technologies. The project is a part of the larger CG City (Chak Gajaria) development.

The IT City has been granted special economic zone (SEZ) status, offering various tax incentives and benefits to attract IT and IT-enabled services (ITeS) employees. Upon its full completion, the project is likely to generate 25,000 direct and 50,000 indirect jobs.

The IT City also comprises residential areas, commercial spaces, educational institutions like the Indian Institute of Information Technology (IIIT), and healthcare facilities, including the Medanta-Avadh super-specialty hospital.

A hi-tech skill development centre, which aims to train around 5,000 people, is also a part of the project. It has excellent connectivity to landmarks such as the international cricket stadium, Phoenix Palassio mall, and is ~15 minutes from the international airport.