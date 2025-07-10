Leadership change in Karnataka? Siddaramaiah says: 'I've already made it clear...'

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has rejected all speculation about a leadership change, insisting that he will continue in office for the full five-year term. In an exclusive interaction with India Today TV, Siddaramaiah said, "I will be Chief Minister for five years. I've already made it very clear. I made this statement on July 2. Mr DK Shivakumar was also there on that day."

Advertisement

Siddaramaiah's remarks come amid persistent rumours that the Congress high command could push for a rotational leadership formula, handing over the reins to Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar midway through the term. He categorically denied such a plan, saying, "Two and a half years was never decided. It is not correct. What the high command told us is that whatever decision they take, we have to follow it. Mallikarjun Kharge has already said that ours is a high command party. Whatever they say, we have to follow. I will, and DK Shivakumar also will."

Addressing Shivakumar's own political ambitions, Siddaramaiah said, "DK Shivakumar is also an aspirant. There is nothing wrong with that. DK Shivakumar has himself said this, that 'kursi abhi khali nahi hai'."

Advertisement

Siddaramaiah also dismissed talk of internal dissent or instructions from senior Congress leaders to step down. "As far as leadership is concerned, Surjewala has not asked any question. There are always some MLAs supporting DK Shivakumar, but not many," he said.

On Karnataka's financial health, Siddaramaiah said the government remains stable. "There is no dearth of money. I am making it very clear. We have sufficient money. One or two cases may be there, but that does not mean the government is bankrupt," he said. He pushed back against the financial mismanagement narrative by referring to the government’s welfare guarantees. "How would it be possible to implement our guarantees if the government was bankrupt? It’s not correct."

He added that legislators seeking additional resources were likely referring to “special grants,” as distinct from budgetary allocations.

Advertisement

Looking ahead to the 2028 elections, Siddaramaiah signalled his intent to lead from the front. "I will lead the Congress in the 2028 polls. In Karnataka, the people of the state are not against the government. There is no anti-incumbency. In 2028 also, we will come back," he said.

