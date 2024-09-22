'Leave Haryana before...': Bhupinder Hooda's stern warning for drug smugglers ahead of elections

Congress leader Bhupinder Singh Hooda issued a stark warning to criminals and drug smugglers in Haryana, stating that the current BJP government is on its way out and they should leave the state before the Assembly election results are announced on October 8.

While campaigning for Congress candidates in the Sirsa district, Hooda highlighted the growing drug crisis, claiming that drug-related deaths in Haryana now exceed those in Punjab.

Hooda, a former chief minister, criticised the BJP for the alleged deterioration of law and order in the state. He accused the BJP of forming a "hidden" alliance with regional parties such as the Indian National Lok Dal (INLD), Haryana Lokhit Party (HLP), and Jannayak Janta Party (JJP) to siphon votes from Congress. He expressed confidence that voters have recognized this tactic and are united in support of the Congress party.

Promising a range of reforms if elected, Hooda stated that Congress would ensure two lakh permanent jobs based on merit, provide Rs 6,000 as an old age pension, implement a new pension scheme for government employees, and offer 300 units of free electricity.

Additional promises included subsidizing LPG cylinders to Rs 500, providing Rs 2,000 per month to women, and introducing a free treatment scheme up to Rs 25 lakh. He also pledged a legal guarantee for Minimum Support Price (MSP) for farmers and an increase in the creamy layer limit for Other Backward Classes from Rs 6 lakh to Rs 10 lakh.

Polling for the 90 Assembly seats in Haryana is scheduled for October 5.



