Leh protests: Climate activist Sonam Wangchuk arrested under NSA for inciting violence

The Leh Police arrested climate activist Sonam Wangchuk on Friday after days of violent protests rocked Ladakh, leaving 4 people dead and over 70 injured. Wangchuk was arrested under the National Security Act (NSA) for allegedly inciting the protestors demanding statehood for the Union Territory, India Today reported.

It, however, is yet to be decided that whether he will be taken to a jail or some other location.

His arrest comes almost a day after the Union Home Ministry cancelled the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Act (FCRA) license of Students' Educational and Cultural Movement of Ladakh (SECMOL), founded by Wangchuk, with "immediate effect".

The ministry acted based on alleged discrepancies detected in the organisation's accounts, including a fund transfer from Sweden, which was found to be against "national interest".

The license was cancelled after four persons lost their lives in the widespread clashes between the protestors and security personnel amid a shutdown in Leh.

The government blamed Sonam Wangchuk for the violence. The activist told news agency PTI that he was merely a donor for the organisation and that he teaches there.

He added that he did not know that the FCRA license of SECMOL was cancelled. Apart from SECMOL, he also founded the Himalayan Institute of Alternatives Ladakh (HIAL), which is facing CBI scrutiny over alleged FCRA violations.

SECMOL was given a license to accept foreign contributions to undertake cultural and educational programmes, as per the MHA order. The Home Ministry issued a show cause notice to SECMOL over financial irregularities, alleging that in 2021-22, Wangchuk deposited ₹3.5 lakh into the association’s FCRA account in violation of Section 17 of the Act.

SECMOL explained that the amount came from the sale of an old bus purchased with FCRA funds in 2015, and as per guidelines, such proceeds must be deposited in the FCRA account. However, the ministry noted that the money was received in cash, also violating Section 17, and that this was not properly disclosed in SECMOL’s reply.

"Further, an amount of Rs 3.35 lakh has been intimated by the association...as FC donation from Sonam Wangchuk. However. this transaction is not reflected in FCRA account in violation of section 18 of the Act," it said.

It also flagged another transfer worth ₹54.600 local funds in FCRA accounts of the organisation. The Home Ministry has also put under scrutiny a foreign contribution of about ₹4.93 lakh from Sweden, meant for workshops and training on issues like migration, climate change, food security, and organic farming.

Rejecting SECMOL’s claim that the funds were used strictly for educational purposes, the ministry said foreign contributions cannot be used to study the nation’s sovereignty, calling it against “national interests.” Citing further discrepancies in SECMOL’s accounts, the ministry on Thursday invoked Section 14 of the FCRA to cancel the organisation’s licence with immediate effect.

Earlier, activist Sonam Wangchuk alleged that the government was building a case to jail him and expressed concerns over his personal safety. Wangchuk has been leading a peaceful movement seeking statehood and constitutional safeguards for Ladakh.

"I see they are building up a case to bring me under the Public Safety Act and throw me in jail for two years," he said. "I am ready for that, but Sonam Wangchuk in jail may cause them more problems than free Sonam Wangchuk," he added.

(With India Today, PTI inputs)