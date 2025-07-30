‘Let’s not be content with paper solutions’: India bats for two-state solution to Israel-Palestine conflict

India told a high-level UN conference that global efforts must now focus on achieving a two-state solution to the Israel-Palestinian conflict through purposeful dialogue and diplomacy. It emphasised that one should not be content with paper solutions but strive to achieve practical ones.

India’s Permanent Representative to the UN, Ambassador Parvathaneni Harish, said on Tuesday that deliberations during the preparation for the UN High-Level International Conference on ‘The Peaceful Settlement of the Question of Palestine and the Implementation of the Two-State Solution’ confirm that the international community continues to believe there is no substitute for a two-state solution. He added that the conference offers an opportunity to reflect on the path traversed so far in the journey towards achieving peace through a two-state solution.

Harish said, “Our efforts must now focus on how to bring about a two-state solution through purposeful dialogue and diplomacy, and bringing the parties to the conflict to engage directly with each other. Reaffirmation of support must take the form of actionable steps that pave the way for the two-state solution. Identification of such steps and their implementation modalities demand our collective attention and effort.”

Harish noted that certain action points are emerging from the UN conference, and following up on them is key. He said, “Let us not be content with paper solutions but strive to achieve practical solutions that actually make a tangible difference in the daily lives of our Palestinian brothers and sisters,” expressing India’s complete readiness to contribute to this noble endeavour.

India has been clear on the short-term measures that must be undertaken. These include an immediate ceasefire, sustained and unimpeded humanitarian assistance, release of all hostages, and the path of dialogue and diplomacy. Harish said, “There are no alternatives to these measures.”

Recalling that India was among the first countries to recognise the State of Palestine in 1988 with firm support for the two-state solution, Harish underlined that the overall sentiment in the forum is clear. He said, “It is also India’s earnest desire to see peace and calm prevail in the Middle East. Lasting solutions are required to achieve this.”

India stressed that humanitarian aid to Gaza needs to flow without impediments. Palestinians in Gaza must have access to food, fuel, and other basic necessities without hindrance. Harish said, “Humanitarian assistance is vital in sustaining life and must remain outside the realm of politics or conflict.” He underlined that the humanitarian assistance pillar demands immediate attention and action.

India voiced concern over the continuing human suffering in Gaza, where tens of thousands have been killed, several medical facilities damaged or destroyed, and children deprived of schooling for more than 20 months. It also stressed that the plight of the hostages should not be forgotten.

“There can be no justification whatsoever for terrorism, for addressing any root cause or political grievance,” India said.

“Neither party should feel insecure. A sovereign, viable and independent State of Palestine within recognised and mutually agreed borders, living side by side with Israel in peace and security, is a prerequisite for enduring peace and sustainable development,” it said.

India further said that while aid and support are essential for the Palestinian people in rebuilding their lives, it is equally important to create hope and economic structures conducive to investment and employment. India has been making concerted efforts to bring about a tangible impact on the daily lives of the Palestinian people by implementing human-centric projects in diverse sectors. The total commitment by India on this front stands at around USD 160 million. Harish said, “Economic prospects and viability for a Palestinian state are crucial.”