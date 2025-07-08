'We are not going to be dealing with you if...': Trump again claims he stopped India-Pak war, gets Israeli Nobel nod

President Donald Trump claimed Monday that his administration halted a potential nuclear conflict between India and Pakistan, saying the U.S. threatened to suspend all dealings with both nations unless they stepped back from confrontation.

“We stopped a lot of fights, very, very big one was India and Pakistan,” Trump said during a press briefing. “We stopped that over trade. We are dealing with India and Pakistan. We said that we are not going to be dealing with you at all if you are gonna fight. They were maybe at a nuclear stage... Stopping that was really important.”

The statement came just hours before Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu formally nominated Trump for the Nobel Peace Prize during a dinner at the White House. Netanyahu, who handed Trump a copy of the nomination letter, praised him for “forging peace as we speak in one country, in one region after the other.”

Netanyahu specifically cited the Abraham Accords—brokered during Trump’s previous term—as well as ongoing efforts in other global regions. “It’s nominating you for the Peace Prize, which is well deserved, and you should get it,” he told Trump.

While Trump has long touted his role in negotiating peace deals, he has repeatedly expressed frustration at not receiving the Nobel recognition. In addition to the Abraham Accords, Trump has pointed to his mediation in the India-Pakistan standoff and Serbia-Kosovo talks as grounds for the honor.

Trump has repeated the claim several times that he "helped settle" the tensions between India and Pakistan.

However, India has been consistently maintaining that the understanding on cessation of hostilities with Pakistan was reached following direct talks between the Directors General of Military Operations (DGMOs) of the two militaries.

The Nobel Peace Prize nomination from Netanyahu adds to a series of endorsements Trump has received from political allies and supporters, even as the Norwegian Nobel Committee has so far declined to honor him.