'Liberty is exceedingly important...': SC questions ED over 'timing' of Kejriwal’s arrest

The Supreme Court on Tuesday asked the Enforcement Directorate to provide a response regarding the timing of the arrest of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

“Liberty is very exceedingly important, you can’t deny that,” the top court said.

The apex court queried the ED about the timing of the arrest, specifically questioning why it occurred just before the Lok Sabha elections.

During the hearing of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Kejriwal's plea challenging a Delhi High Court order, the court raised the question about the timing of the arrest by the probe agency.

"The time gap which is taking place between initiation of proceedings and repeated complaints being filed after some time. This all has consequences. 365 days...is upper limit," reported Live Law, quoting Justice Sanjiv Khanna.

“Liberty is exceedingly important, we can't deny that. the timing of arrest, they have pointed out...we will hear you. we want you to be (prepared)," Justice Khanna added.

Abhishek Manu Singhvi, representing Kejriwal in court, stated that the Enforcement Directorate should not act vindictively. "It must act with the highest degree of fairness."

Meanwhile, the probe agency has been instructed to provide responses to queries on Friday, May 3rd.

During Monday's proceedings, the court questioned Kejriwal's counsel about why a bail application was not submitted in the trial court.

In response, Singhvi argued that Kejriwal's arrest was "illegal."

On March 21, Kejriwal was arrested by the ED as part of a money laundering investigation related to alleged irregularities in the cancelled Delhi excise policy 2021-22.

In the meantime, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann visited Kejriwal in Tihar jail and reported that his health is stable, and he is receiving the necessary insulin.

"He asked me about wheat produce in Punjab and the status of electricity-power supply in the state. He was very happy to hear that 158 students from Punjab govt schools have cleared the JEE Mains exam. Arvind Kejriwal gave the message that people should vote to save the Constitution. All our leaders will campaign for the party," ANI quoted Mann as saying.