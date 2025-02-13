'Life is bigger than any exam, parents must...': Gautam Adani reacts to student's suicide over JEE

Adani Group Chairman Gautam Adani on Thursday shared a heartfelt message in response to the tragic death of an 18-year-old student from Gorakhpur, who allegedly died by suicide after being distressed over her low score in the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2025.

"It is heartbreaking to see a promising daughter go away like this under the burden of expectations," Adani said in a post on X. In an emotional appeal to parents and students, he added, "Life is bigger than any exam – parents have to understand this themselves and also explain it to their children."

Reflecting on his own life experiences, Adani said, "I was very average in studies. I failed many times in studies and life, but every time life showed me a new path. My only request to all of you is — never consider failure as your final destination. Because life always gives a second chance."

अपेक्षाओं के बोझ तले दबकर एक होनहार बेटी का यूं चले जाना हृदयविदारक है।



जीवन किसी भी परीक्षा से बड़ा होता है- यह बात अभिभावकों को खुद भी समझनी होगी और बच्चों को भी समझानी होगी।



मैं पढ़ाई में बहुत सामान्य था। पढ़ाई एवं जीवन में कई बार असफल भी हुआ, लेकिन हर बार जिंदगी ने नया… https://t.co/3s1WnINLcb — Gautam Adani (@gautam_adani) February 13, 2025

The tragedy occurred after the student, a Class 12 student enrolled at a private coaching institute in Gorakhpur, was reportedly devastated by her JEE Main results. On Wednesday afternoon, her body was found in her locked hostel room after fellow students raised an alarm. Police discovered a suicide note in which the teenager apologised to her parents, writing: "Sorry, mummy and papa. Please forgive me. I couldn't make it. Our journey together ends here. Don't cry. You both gave me immense love. I couldn't fulfill your dreams."

Her father recalled that he had spoken to her earlier in the day, encouraging her to prepare for the next attempt. "I never imagined that my daughter would take such a drastic step," he said.

The local police have launched an investigation into the circumstances surrounding her death. SP City Abhinav Tyagi confirmed that legal formalities are underway, and the body has been taken into custody. The incident has sparked conversations about the immense pressure students face in competitive exams.

