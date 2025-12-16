Lionel Messi heads to Jamnagar after G.O.A.T. India Tour, to visit Vantara with Anant Ambani

Lionel Messi’s India visit did not end with the curtain coming down on the G.O.A.T. India Tour in New Delhi. Instead, the Argentine football icon extended his stay with a private visit to Jamnagar, travelling at the personal invitation of Anant Ambani for a stop at Vantara, the wildlife rescue and conservation centre.

Messi is being accompanied by Luis Suarez, Rodrigo De Paul and other members of the G.O.A.T. India Tour entourage during the Jamnagar visit, where they will be hosted by Anant Ambani. The visit adds an unexpected final chapter to what has been a tightly scheduled, four-city tour across the country.

The Jamnagar leg follows the official conclusion of the G.O.A.T. India Tour 2025 in New Delhi, which served as the grand finale of the journey. Delhi hosted Messi on December 15 after earlier appearances in Kolkata, Hyderabad and Mumbai, bringing the tour’s stadium engagements to a close.

Messi’s final public appearance of the tour transformed the national capital into a sea of Argentina jerseys and banners. After a brief weather-related delay earlier in the day, anticipation peaked as thousands of fans packed the Arun Jaitley Stadium, creating a carnival-like atmosphere for the Argentine superstar’s short but memorable presence.

In contrast to the disruption that marked the Kolkata leg, the Delhi chapter unfolded smoothly, offering a fitting conclusion to Messi’s first multi-city visit to India. During the closing moments, Messi thanked Indian fans for their warmth and enthusiasm and expressed his hope of returning in the future, ideally to play a match in the country.

While the football celebrations formally wrapped up in Delhi, the planned visit to Vantara ensures that Messi’s India journey continues briefly beyond packed stadiums and fanfare, shifting the spotlight from football grounds to wildlife conservation in Jamnagar.