Jharkhand Floor Test Live Updates: Champai Soren wins the trust vote

Jharkhand Floor Test Live Updates: In a speech in the Assembly, jailed JMM leader Hemant Soren said he would not shed tears today because the tears of tribals and backward sections do not matter. Soren was present in the assembly in Raipur to take part in the trust vote. A special court in Ranchi had allowed Soren to participate in the floor test.
Soren in his speech said he will resign from politics if they show me any records of my ownership of the 8.3 acres of land. Agar hai himmat to dikhaaye (If you have courage then show it, prove it' said Hemant Soren in the Jharkhand Assembly today.
"BJP doesn't want a tribal CM to complete 5 years in Jharkhand, they did not allow this in their regimes," said Hemant Soren in the state assembly.
Former Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren arrived at the Jharkhand Assembly in Ranchi after a special court allowed him to participate in the trust vote.
BJP leader Anant Kumar Ojha on Monday alleged that the JMM does not have confidence in their own MLAs and that is why they were sent to Hyderabad for three days ahead of the floor test.
Ahead of the trust vote in Jharkhand assembly today, Leader of Opposition and BJP leader Amar Kumar Bauri said, “ Instead of fulfilling the promises they (JMM-led alliance government) had made, they prioritised corruption...
JMM Lok Sabha MP Vijay Kumar Hansda says, "I think everyone can see our unity. We stand strongly with Hemant Soren. People have understood the dirty game of BJP..."
The spirit of the opposition is already low seeing the numbers and the unity of the INDIA alliance. The figure can also cross 48. Our party, our alliance is united,” said JMM's Manoj Pandey. MM general secretary Supriyo Bhattacharya said the Champai Soren government has the support of now less than 47 MLAs.
Biranchi Narain, Chief Whip of the BJP in the state, said the coalition was set to lose the vote of confidence.
The BJP has 25 MLAs and the AJSU, or All Jharkhand Students Union, has three. The NCP and a Left party have one each and there are three independent MLAs.
The trust vote is essential for the Champai Soren-led government to demonstrate that it commands the majority support of the state legislators..
Champai Soren assumed the role of Chief Minister following the arrest of Hemant Soren, who was implicated in a money laundering case linked to a land fraud case
On February 1, the MLAs, who were on their way to Hyderabad, were asked to wait by the Governor even as dense fog led to the cancellation of their flight, triggering fear of poaching.
Ruling coalition has 47 MLAs in the 81-member Jharkhand Assembly after Gandey MLA Sarfaraz Ahmed quit to make space for Hemant Soren’s wife Kalpana.
A special court has allowed the former CM to participate in the voting process. He will take part in the voting at 11 am
