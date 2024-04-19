Lok Sabha Election 2024 Phase 1 Voting Live: Turnout nearly 50% across 21 states and UTs till 3 pm

19 Apr 2024, 3:15:11 PM IST

Lok Sabha Election voting news: CEC assures voters

Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar assured voters that their votes were safe and secure, while dismissing apprehensions about Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs). He said EVMs are 100 per cent safe. "It is a settled issue. It is 100 per cent safe. It has been raised in the honourable Court also. We are awaiting judgment, nothing can happen to the machines. Every stage political parties and their candidates are involved. Mock polls are done," he said, adding that a large number of safeguards, are place. "Just enjoy the voting," he said.

Kumar said that reports have ascertained that even if it's raining in certain areas, people have not missed coming out to vote. He also asked voters in the upcoming phases to come out in large numbers and join the "festival of democracy". It is your right, your duty, your responsibility, your pride," the CEC said.