Lok Sabha Election 2024 Phase 1 Voting Live: Turnout nearly 50% across 21 states and UTs till 3 pm

Lok Sabha Election Phase 1 Voting Live Updates: In 2019, the parties of the INDIA bloc and the NDA each won 48 of these seats, with the unaligned BSP and AIADMK winning three and one seat, respectively. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is the only factor that the ruling party’s candidates across the country are projecting, given his popularity among the electorate.
Several voters in the north credit the PM for “raising India’s stature” in the international arena. The sense on the ground is that his popularity, based on which the BJP swept in 2019, is still intact.
However, the opposition INDIA bloc, has questioned the electoral bonds scheme that was struck down by the Supreme Court as unconstitutional. The Congress and its allies, have accused the BJP government as well as PM Modi of orchestrating a large scam through which companies under the scanner of the ED paid up to the BJP, and in turn were let go by the agency or secured massive tenders.
The Lok Sabha elections 2024 take place as the opposition raises questions on the ruling BJP government's neglect of border security, citing China's repeated claims over Arunachal Pradesh. As per the Congress, unemployment and inflation are also two other factors that would decide the outcome of the Lok Sabha elections 2024.
Assam, Manipur, Meghalaya, Tripura and West Bengal saw above 60 per cent voter turnout at the first phase of Lok Sabha elections 2024.
Here's a lowdown:
The Election Commission said that the estimated voter turnout at 3 pm on Friday was 49.78 per cent. Before that, the poll watchdog had stated that the voter turnout till 1 pm was "substantial". Even as rain lashed certain parts of the polling regions, people remained undeterred and long queues were witnessed at the polling booths.
Delhi that will go to the polls on May 25, is gearing up with its security arrangements and border surveillance. On Friday, police chiefs met up to discuss the issues for the general assembly elections. The meeting was led by Special Commissioner of Police (Law and Order), Delhi, Madhup Tewari, and included police chiefs of neighbouring districts of Gurgaon, Faridabad, Noida, and Jhajjar. Intensifying of inter-state border surveillance, implementation of joint patrol and checkpoints, are some of the topics discussed by the police chiefs. Deployment of additional police personnel and paramilitary forces on the state borders, vigil on flow of illicit liquor and money, and apprehension of wanted criminals, were also discussed.
Lok Sabha elections 2024 polling was stopped at a booth in Manipur after some women created a ruckus alleging irregularities. Imphal East Deputy Commissioner confirmed that polling was stopped at 5 Thongju, 31 Khongman Zone after the ruckus, following which the polling officer closed the polling booth.
Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar assured voters that their votes were safe and secure, while dismissing apprehensions about Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs). He said EVMs are 100 per cent safe. "It is a settled issue. It is 100 per cent safe. It has been raised in the honourable Court also. We are awaiting judgment, nothing can happen to the machines. Every stage political parties and their candidates are involved. Mock polls are done," he said, adding that a large number of safeguards, are place. "Just enjoy the voting," he said.
Kumar said that reports have ascertained that even if it's raining in certain areas, people have not missed coming out to vote. He also asked voters in the upcoming phases to come out in large numbers and join the "festival of democracy". It is your right, your duty, your responsibility, your pride," the CEC said.
RJD leader and candidate from Patliputra, Misa Bharti, sees a wave of INDIA alliance in the country. She said that BJP went to the public and spoke of employment, increasing income of farmers and reducing inflation but no work has been done.
Misa Bharti also condemned the derogatory language used for Chirag Paswan's mother in Tejashwi Yadav's rally, but also questioned why Chirag Paswan was quiet when Samrat Choudhary made similar derogatory remarks against her sister and father. Misa Bharti is the daughter of former Bihar chief minister and RJD minister Lalu Prasad Yadav, and former Bihar chief minister Rabri Devi.
After casting vote in Jaipur, Rajasthan, Congress leader Sachin Pilot said that the opposition's INDIA bloc with cross the majority mark of 272 seats in the Lok Sabha polls adding that Congress will win more seats than Bharatiya Janata Party in Rajasthan.
According to the Election Commission of India data, the voter turnout in West Bengal till 1 pm was recorded at 50.96%. While it was 39.43% in Tamil Nadu, 44.18% in Madhya Pradesh and 45.68% in Manipur.
After casting his vote, Actor Suriya Sivakumar said: "Everyone should participate and know about their candidates. People should know their candidates well before they come and cast their votes."
Home Minister Amit Shah has filed his nomination for the Lok Sabha elections 2024 from the Gandhinagar seat in Gujarat. He said it was a matter of pride for him as this seat was represented by LK Advani and Atal Bihari Vajpayee, and where Narendra Modi is a voter. Shah has been an MLA and MP from this seat for 30 years.
Shah urged voters to choose Narendra Modi for the third term, and said that the 10 years that's gone by were spent plugging the holes made by the UPA government, and the next 5 years would be spent laying the foundation for building a 'Viksit Bharat'. "I appeal to people to vote and make the lotus blossom everywhere with a huge majority and make us successful in achieving the target of crossing 400 seats," he said.
During voting at the Lok Sabha elections 2024 on Friday, sudden firing occurred at a polling booth in Thamanpokpi area in Manipur's Moirang assembly area. The northeastern state has been in the news for the ethnic clashes between the Meitei and Kuki communities.
Polling is underway in Manipur for the Inner Manipur and Outer Manipur constituencies amid tight security arrangements. Nevertheless, stray incidents of unrest were reported in a few places. An altercation also broke out between locals and unidentified miscreants in Thongju assembly constituency.
Andaman and Nicobar Islands have gone to the polls today for the lone Lok Sabha seat. The polling, Chief Electoral Officer, B S Jaglan, said is going peacefully. The votes would decide the fate of 12 candidates including two women and five independents in the fray for the seat. Meanwhile, BJP has fielded Bishnu Pada Ray and Congress has fielded sitting MP Kuldeep Rai Sharma. The voters of the union territory also include 39 of Great Nicobarese tribe of Strait Islands, 68 of Onge tribe at Hut Bay and 98 of Shompen tribe of Great Nicobar Island.
CEO Jaglan said that there were minor EVM glitches but they were addressed immediately.
Former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister and BJP candidate from Vidisha constituency, Shivraj Singh Chouhan, called himself fortunate for another chance at serving the people of Vidisha. Recounting his childhood days, Chouhan said that he started his struggle in order to serve the public. "I left no stone unturned in the development of Vidisha," he said, deeming the service of the public as 'worship of God'.
Meghalaya CM Conrad Sangma votes in the first phase of the Lok Sabha elections 2024 at a polling booth in Tura, West Garo Hills.
A look at the voting percentage till 11 am across states:
Andaman and Nicobar Islands - 8.64
Arunachal Pradesh - 18.3
Assam - 27.22
Bihar - 20.42
Chattisgarh - 28.12
Jammu and Kashmir - 22.69
Lakshadweep - 16.33
Madhya Pradesh - 30.46
Maharashtra - 19.17
Manipur - 27.74
Meghalaya - 31.65
Mizoram - 25.94
Nagaland - 22.50
Puducherry - 27.63
Rajasthan - 22.51
Sikkim - 21.20
Tamil Nadu - 23.72
Tripura - 23.28
Uttar Pradesh - 25.20
Uttarakhand - 24.83
West Bengal - 33.56
Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh said on Friday that the people of the state would cast their votes to save the 'indigenous people' and protect their territorial integrity. Singh said he hopes the BJP candidates for Inner and Outer Manipur, Th Basanta Singh and K Timothy Zimik, would win the support of people. Singh said that 140 crore Indians would vote to ensure that PM Modi is elected for the third term.
Union minister and BJP candidate from Nagpur Lok Sabha seat, Nitin Gadkari, cast his vote on Friday. Gadkari, seeking his third term, is not concerned about his victory -- he believes he would win by a huge margin. “I will certainly win the elections by a huge margin,” he said, as he urged voters to show up in large numbers. Nagpur constituency houses the RSS headquarters, and the prime opponent facing Gadkari is Congress candidate Vikas Thakre.
Actor and politician Kamal Haasan cast his vote on Friday at a polling booth in Koyambedu, Chennai.
Kamal Haasan stated that his party, Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM), would not fight the Lok Sabha elections 2024 this time, and would lend support to DMK. Haasan said MNM "joined the DMK-led alliance for the sake of the country, and not with any consideration for the post." "We are not contesting the Lok Sabha elections, but will extend all support to the DMK-led alliance...This is not about position, but about the country. So, I'm giving support where I have to," he said.
All's well in Bastar so far, with no news of naxal violence being reported from anywhere in the region so far. Chhattisgarh's naxal-hit Bastar is voting today. Long queues have been reported in multiple booths. In order to ensure peaceful polling in the constituency, 60,000 state and paramilitary personnel have been deployed.
Polling in Kondagaon, Narayanpur, Chitrakot, Dantewada, Bijapur and Konta assembly constituencies will conclude at 3 pm, unlike the 5 pm deadline for other assembly constituencies.
Tamil Nadu BJP CM K Annamalai is confident about the outcome of the Lok Sabha elections 2024 in the state. All 39 seats in Tamil Nadu are going to the polls today. He predicted June 4 to reveal a "historic result" BJP-led NDA. Annamalai said that BJP will clean-sweep Karnataka and will also be the top party in Telangana. "Tamil Nadu this time will deliver a very big resounding result, an increase in vote share...Dravidian politics time is over..." he said.
