Lok Sabha Election 2024: Phase 1 poll dates, full schedule, seats and constituencies. Details here

Lok Sabha Election: As India gears for the Lok Sabha elections for this season, voting for the first phase will begin on April 19. The first phase of the elections will cover a large mass of 21 states and union territories (UTs)in the nation. Eligible and registered voters from 102 constituencies spread across these states and union territories will cast their votes. 10 states and UTs will be fully covered during the first phase, while 11 of them will be partially covered.

Related Articles

Some high-profile seats going to polls in the first phase include Chennai South, Coimbatore, Nagpur, Dibrugarh, Jorhat, Jamui. T Soundararajan, former Telangana Governor who resigned from her position, was given a ticket to contest from Chennai South seat. Tamil Nadu BJP chief K Annamalai has been fielded from Coimbatore seat.

Lok Sabha Election phase 1 polling date

The voting for the first phase of the Lok Sabha elections will take place on April 19.

Lok Sabha Election phase 1 constituencies

On April 19, 102 seats across 21 states and union territories will vote for the first phase of the 18th general elections.

Lok Sabha Election phase 1 seats