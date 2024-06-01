Lok Sabha Election 2024 Phase 7: How to check voter list, polling booth, voter ID card details via SMS 

With the ongoing voting for phase 7 of the Lok Sabha elections, voters, particularly the young, first-time voters, may be looking for their nearest polling station.

You can easily locate your polling station online or via the SMS service.

Phase 7 includes voting in 57 constituencies across eight states and union territories. The results are scheduled to be announced on June 4, 2024. Additionally, voters may be concerned about their name being on the voter list.

Voters can verify their names on the voter list by visiting the NSVP website or utilising the SMS feature. Check below how you can download your voter's list, find your polling booth and even check your name in the voter's list by SMS.

HOW TO CHECK YOUR NAME IN VOTER LIST BY SMS?

To easily check your name in the voter list, you can use the SMS service. Follow these steps:

- Send an SMS to 1950 in the format "EPIC voter ID number" with a space before your voter ID number.

- You will receive a reply shortly with the requested information, including your polling booth location.

- Make sure to verify all details for Election Day readiness, as every vote is significant for democracy. Stay informed by checking your voter details via SMS today.

HOW TO DOWNLOAD THE VOTER LIST?

Below are the steps to download the Voter list:

1. Log in to the NVSP Electoral Roll page.

2. Select the state, district, assembly constituency, and language, and enter the captcha code.

3. Scroll down to view the polling station details. Click on the blue arrow against your part details to download the Voter list.

HOW TO FIND YOUR POLLING BOOTH FOR THE 2024 LOK SABHA ELECTION:

To locate your polling booth for voting in the 2024 Lok Sabha election, you can use three methods on the Election Commission's website electoralsearch.eci.gov.in:

1. Enter your Election Photo Identity Card (EPIC) number, state, and captcha to view the booth details.

2. Search for your polling booth 'By Details' by entering personal information like name, relative's name, date of birth, gender, and district.

3. Search for your polling booth 'By Mobile' by providing your state and mobile number for an OTP.