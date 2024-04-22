'This thought process is so pathetic': Ex-cricketer on Rahul Gandhi's wealth redistribution survey promise

Former cricketer and coach Venkatesh Prasad on Monday attacked the Congress over its Lok Sabha poll promise of conducting a wealth redistribution survey if the grand old party came back to power. Prasad said in a recent post on X (formerly Twitter) that the really poor people need to be uplifted but the thought process behind a wealth redistribution survey is pathetic.

Related Articles

While explaining his point, Prasad liked the party's poll promise to taking points from the top three teams in the IPL points table and redistributing them to the three teams at the bottom rung so "they could make it to the playoffs."

Here's what Venkatesh Prasad said

One of the political party's manifesto is to redistribute the wealth of the rich to the poor. The really poor need to be uplifted but this thought process is so pathetic.

It is like saying if we take 4 points from RR and 4 from KKR and SRH and re-distribute it to the bottom 3 teams, they can make the playoffs.

PM Modi attacks Congress over wealth redistribution poll promise

Venkatesh Prasad's tweet criticising Congress party's Lok Sabha poll promise of conducting a wealth redistribution survey came a day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi chastised the grand old party over the same.

While addressing a rally in Rajasthan's Banswara on Sunday, PM Modi hit out at the Congress over wealth redistribution survey and said the party, if voted to power, would distribute the country's wealth to "infiltrators" and "those who have more children."

He also cited former PM Dr Manmohan Singh's remark that the minority community had the first claim on India's resources. "This urban-naxal mindset, my mothers and sisters, they will not even leave your 'Mangalsutra'. They can go to that level," news agency PTI quoted PM Modi as saying.

He further said: "The Congress manifesto says they will calculate the gold with mothers and sisters, get information about it and then distribute that property. They will distribute it to whom - Manmohan Singh's government had said that Muslims have the first right on the country's assets."

Congress party's wealth redistribution promise

Earlier this month, sitting Congress MP from Wayanad Rahul Gandhi promised that if the Congress party comes to power after the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, it will conduct a survey to find out who possesses wealth in the country and undertake an exercise to redistribute the same.

Giving details on how the Congress plans to go about wealth redistribution survey, the Gandhi scion said that the grand old party will first conduct a caste census to know the exact population and status of backward castes, SCs, STs, minorities and other castes.

He added that the party will then conduct a financial and institutional survey. Rahul Gandhi said that after having conducted caste census as well as financial and institutional survey, the Congress will take up the humongous task of distributing wealth of India, jobs and other welfare schemes to backward castes, SCs, STs, minorities and other castes based on their population.

He said that the grand old party will ensure that it will give people the rightful share after conducting the survey.