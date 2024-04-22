‘Modi’s panic-filled speech shows INDIA is winning’: Kharge on PM’s speech in Rajasthan

Lok Sabha elections 2024: The war of words between Congress and BJP leaders has reached a peak amid the Lok Sabha elections 2024 that commenced on April 19. Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, reacting to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s speech in Rajasthan that the opposition has called a hate speech, said that no prime minister has lowered the dignity of the post as much as Modi. He also said that the “panic-stricken” speech by Modi indicates that the INDIA block is taking the lead in the first phase of the elections.

PM Modi, during a rally in Rajasthan on Sunday, said that Congress plans to give away people’s hard-earned money to “infiltrators” and “those who have more children”.

“Today Modi ji's panic-filled speech showed that INDIA is winning in the first phase results. What Modi ji said is not only a hate speech but also a well thought out ploy to divert attention. Today the Prime Minister did what he has learnt from the values ​​of the Sangh. Lying for power, making baseless references to things and making false accusations on opponents is the specialty of the training of RSS and BJP,” said Kharge, adding that India’s 140 crore people will not fall for his lie.

The Congress president said that their party manifesto is for “every Indian” and talks about equality and justice for all. Referring to PM Modi as a dictator, Kharge said that his throne is now shaking.

“In the history of India, no Prime Minister has lowered the dignity of his post as much as Modiji has,” said Kharge on social media.

आज मोदी जी के बौखलाहट भरे भाषण से दिखा कि प्रथम चरण के नतीजों में INDIA जीत रहा है।



मोदी जी ने जो कहा वो Hate Speech तो है ही, ध्यान भटकाने की एक सोची समझी चाल है। प्रधानमंत्री ने आज वही किया जो उन्हें संघ के संस्कारों में मिला है।



During a rally in Rajasthan’s Banswara on Sunday, PM Modi said, "This urban Naxal mindset, my mothers and sisters, they will not even leave your 'mangalsutra'. They can go to that level…The Congress manifesto says they will calculate the gold with mothers and sisters, and then distribute that property. They will distribute it to whom - Manmohan Singh's government said that Muslims have the first right on the country's assets…Earlier, when their government was in power, they had said that Muslims have the first right on the country's assets. This means to whom will this property be distributed? It will be distributed among those who have more children…It will be distributed to the infiltrators. Should your hard-earned money go to the infiltrators? Do you approve of this?"

Modi’s statements triggered a sharp reaction from the Congress that lashed out at the PM for “resorting to telling lies”. It said that the Congress manifesto delves into the issue of economic inequalities but does not talk about “redistribution” of wealth.

“We know that the first phase has been very bad for him. But perhaps the situation is worse than what we estimate. It seems that the Prime Minister has lost his mental balance in the frustration and despair of losing power,” said Congress’ Jairam Ramesh.

The PM alleged that the Congress party is now in the clutches of the Leftists, and that its manifesto is an attempt to implement the ideology of Maoism. He said that they are now under the control of the ‘Urban Naxals’.