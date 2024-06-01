Lok Sabha Exit Poll Results 2024 Live: NDA in pole position in Bihar

Exit Poll Results 2024 Live: While exit polls are poised to give an early look at results, such polls have a mixed tracked record in Indian elections. As we navigate today's influx of data, it's crucial to remember that these figures are preliminary and derived from surveys. They provide a snapshot, not a forecast, of the final outcome on June 4th.

The election’s final phase covers constituencies in states including Uttar Pradesh. Punjab is heading to the polls with its 13 seats, while in West Bengal, the BJP faces a fierce challenge as it seeks to wrest control from Mamata Banerjee’s All India Trinamool Congress.

State-wise exit poll coverage:

Uttar Pradesh

Jharkhand

Rajasthan

Delhi

Bihar

Odisha

Karnataka

Haryana