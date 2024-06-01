Lok Sabha Exit Poll Results 2024 Live: NDA in pole position in Bihar

Exit Poll Results 2024 Live: While exit polls are poised to give an early look at results, such polls have a mixed tracked record in Indian elections. As we navigate today's influx of data, it's crucial to remember that these figures are preliminary and derived from surveys. They provide a snapshot, not a forecast, of the final outcome on June 4th.
The election’s final phase covers constituencies in states including Uttar Pradesh. Punjab is heading to the polls with its 13 seats, while in West Bengal, the BJP faces a fierce challenge as it seeks to wrest control from Mamata Banerjee’s All India Trinamool Congress.
State-wise exit poll coverage:
Uttar Pradesh
Jharkhand
Rajasthan
Delhi
Bihar
Odisha
Karnataka
Haryana
The BJP is likely to make its Lok Sabha debut in Tamil Nadu with 1-3 Lok Sabha seats, according to the India Today-Axis My India exit poll. Besides, the INDIA bloc may win 33-37 of the 39 seats, predicts the Axis My India exit poll.
The survey poll predicted a slight decreases in BJP's vote share, while Congress, which is in power in the state, is expected to gain in its vote share.
The BJP is likely to make a clean sweep in Karnataka, as per a prediction by India Today-Axis My India Exit Poll. Axis My India exit poll predicts that the BJP-led NDA is likely to win between 23 to 25 Lok Sabha seats in Karnataka. The Congress is predicted to secure win on three to five seats.
The Congress-led United Progressive Alliance (UPA) is likely to win 17-18 seats of Kerala's 20 Lok Sabha constituencies, while the CPM-led Left Democratic Front (LDF) is projected to secure only 0-1 constituencies in the 2024 Parliament elections, according to the India Today-Axis My India exit poll results.
In the upcoming elections, the BJP is encountering significant challenges in Ghosi and Ghazipur, two of the seven constituencies they lost in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. The recent death of gangster-turned-politician Mukhtar Ansari is a pivotal factor that might benefit the Opposition's INDIA bloc. In the last elections, the Bahujan Samaj Party, led by Mayawati, secured victories in these constituencies.
Over a period of 43 days, a team of 912 surveyors diligently conducted these interviews, aiming to provide the most precise projections regarding the potential outcome of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.
After a meeting of the Opposition INDIA bloc today, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge said the alliance will be forming the next government, winning over 295 seats.
A day after the Congress party had decided to boycott all Exit Poll discussions, saying that they do not want to indulge in speculation and slugfest for TRP, Congress spokesperson Pawan Khera said that all parties of the Opposition’s INDIA bloc have now decided to take part in the debates.
Amar Ambani, Executive Director, YES Securities believes that the market is presently in a wait-and-watch mode. A clear mandate would reinforce confidence in India, ensuring policy continuity. “Positive FII flows can be anticipated with a clear majority in the election results,” he said adding after the completion of this mega event, the Indian economy will continue on its growth path.
When asked about Congress's decision to participate in the exit poll debates, Tejashwi Yadav said, “You tell me who are the people conducting these exit polls and which one of these should we take seriously? The fact is, we have been on the ground, among people, and we have a first-hand sense of the public mood”.
India Today-Axis My India was the closest to the actual results in the 2019 Lok Sabha election. India-Today Axis My India predicted 353 seats of the BJP-led NDA, which secured 352 seats in Lok Sabha.
The voter turnout for the six phases stands at – 66.14 per cent for Phase 1, 66.71 per cent for Phase 2, 65.68 per cent for Phase 3, 69.16 per cent for Phase 4, 62.20 per cent for Phase 5 and 63.37 per cent for Phase 6.
In 2019, the parties which are a part of the INDIA bloc won 19 seats out of the 57 seeing voting today, with a vote share of 37.52% .
PhillipCapital said its base case remains 290-300 seats for BJP and 330-340 seats for NDA. If this pans out, the brokerage would maintain a positive near and long-term stance on equities, corporate earnings, and economy, assuming policy continuity and execution. A bullish scenario of 325-plus BJP seats and 360-plus NDA should result in a sharp rise in equities
The combined market capitalisation of BSE listed companies has surged nearly five times since the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led BJP secured a clear majority in 2014 Lok Sabha elections. Many listed stocks surged over time while a flurry of IPO listings
The BJP is facing a tight contest in at least 27 constituencies across western, central, and eastern Uttar Pradesh. Notably, 20 of these constituencies are among the 64 seats that the NDA secured in the 2019 elections. The reasons for this competitive scenario vary, including local discontent with sitting MPs, complex caste dynamics, and strategic candidate selections by the Opposition's INDIA bloc.
Kotak Alternate Asset Managers' Chief Investment Strategist Jitendra Gohil has warned that the stock market may fall over 20 per cent and should take time to fully recover if the NDA alliance fails to form the next government.
Ahead of the phase 7 of general election, Rajasthan's Phalodi Satta Bazar is suggesting a seat count of around 300 for BJP alone, higher than 290 a few days ago, as per media reports. Business Today survey analysts largely suggested the BJP tally in the 300-320 range.
As per a Business Today survey, analysts and the stock market is factoring in a clear BJP majority i.e. 272 votes and above. Analysts such as Kotak Alternate Asset Managers' Chief Investment Strategist Jitendra Gohil said a 10-20 seat difference in BJP's tally over 2019' 303 seats may not worry investors, as the focus seems to be on political stability.
