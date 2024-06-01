Haryana Exit Polls 2024: BJP's win to be closely followed by Congress', predicts Axis My India exit polls

All ten seats in Haryana went for poll in the sixth phase of the Lok Sabha elections 2024 on May 25. The Lok Sabha seats that went for polls in Haryana are Ambala, Kurukshetra, Sirsa, Hisar, Karnal, Sonipat, Rohtak, Bhiwani-Mahendragarh, Gurgaon and Faridabad.

India Today Axis My India has predicted a win for BJP.

Related Articles

Agencies NDA INDIA OTHERS India Today-Axis My India 6-8 2-4 0-0 Today's Chanakya 6-8 2-4 0-0 C Voter 4-6 4-6 0 Times Now 7 3 0 Jan Ki Baat 7-8 3-2 0 Polstrat 8 2 0 Matrize 8 2 0 PMARQ 8 2 0

Voting share in percentage:

- BJP:48%

- CONG: 44%

- JJP: 2%

- INLD: 3%

- OTH: 3%

The BJP has chosen former chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar against Congress' Divyanshu Budhiraja in the Karnal seat. Businessman Naveen Jindal has been nominated by the BJP from Kurukshetra, where he will face opposition from Sushil Gupta of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and Abhay Singh Chautala of the Indian National Lok Dal (INLD).

In an attempt to penetrate the BJP stronghold, the Congress, on the other hand, has put actor-politician Raj Babbar of Gurgaon up against three-time MP Rao Inderjit Singh. Deepinder Singh Hooda, the son of Bhupinder Singh Hooda, has been selected by the Congress to challenge Arvind Kumar Sharma of the BJP for the Rohtak Lok Sabha constituency.

However, after the Jannayak Janta Party (JJP) faced a split within its ranks recently, the alliance with the BJP has caused tensions within the JJP, as some members feel that the party's association with the ruling party is detrimental to its image and interests. The split within the JJP could lead to divisions in the party's support base and affect its electoral performance in the upcoming elections.

On the other hand, the ongoing farmers' protests in Haryana have been a major point of contention for the ruling BJP-JJP coalition government. Farmers in the state have been protesting against the farm laws passed by the central government and have raised concerns about issues such as MSP, Swaminathan report recommendations, and the overall impact of the laws on their livelihoods. The government's handling of the protests, including instances of police action and lack of dialogue with the farmers, has further fueled tensions and could lead to a backlash from the farming community in the elections.

Another major hurdle that is a major concern for the BJP is the Jat community in Haryana. The community holds significant political influence in the state and has shown signs of discontent with the BJP government. The community has raised concerns about issues such as reservation, representation in government, and overall governance.

2019 Exit poll in Haryana

There was a direct face-off between the BJP and Congress in nine out of the ten constituencies in Haryana. The competition was trilateral solely on the Hisar seat. In the 2014 elections, BJP secured seven seats with a 34 percent vote share, and in 2019, they campaigned under the banner of PM Narendra Modi, leading to a clean sweep across all 10 seats in Haryana.

While the 2019 exit polls predicted BJP winning six to eight seats in Haryana and Congress securing two to four seats, the election results defied expectations. The party bagged all ten seats with a 58.02 percent vote share.