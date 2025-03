Lok Sabha elections 2024: BJP releases 5th list, Kangana Ranaut to contest from Himachal’s Mandi

BJP on Sunday released its 5th list of candidates for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. Here are the names:

Nityanand Rai to contest from Ujiarpur.

Giriraj Singh from Begusarai.

Ravi Shankar Prasad from Patna Sahib.

Kangana Ranaut from Mandi.

Naveen Jindal from Kurukshetra.

Sita Soren from Dumka.

Jagadish Shettar from Belgaum.

K Sudhakaran from Chikkaballapur

Dharmendra Pradhan from Sambalpur.

Pratap Sarangi from Balasore.

Sambit Patra from Puri.

Aparijita Sarangi from Bhubaneswar.

Arun Govil from Meerut.