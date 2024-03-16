Lok Sabha elections 2024: Gurugram and Delhi to vote on May 25, Noida residents on April 26

Lok Sabha elections 2024: The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Saturday announced the schedule for the next Lok Sabha election with voting starting from April 19 and spread across seven phases ending on June 1. The votes will be counted on June 4 and by June 6, the election process will be completed.

Gurugram and Delhi will vote in the sixth phase on May 25 while voting in Noida is slated for the second phase on 26 April.

As many as 14.7 million eligible voters are expected to exercise their franchise in the national Capital to elect their MPs.

The BJP holds all seven Lok Sabha seats and 8 of the 70 seats in Delhi assembly where the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has 62 seats.

Both the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and the Congress in Delhi are aiming to upset the BJP applecart in the seven Lok Sabha seats of Delhi. The BJP is eyeing a clean sweep for the third time in a row and will bank on the Modi factor besides the party's core poll issues like construction of Ram temple in Ayodhya, CAA implementation and Article 370 abrogation.

AAP will contest four seats - New Delhi, South Delhi, West Delhi and East Delhi - while the Congress candidates will fight the polls from Chandni Chowk, North East Delhi, and North West constituencies. In 2019, the BJP candidates won all seven seats and the votes polled by them were more than the combined tallies of the Congress and AAP candidates. However, this time, the Congress and AAP plan to throw a spanner in the BJP's works.


