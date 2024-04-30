Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Jyotiraditya Scindia is 2nd richest candidate in Phase 3; know his wealth

With assets worth over Rs 424 crores, BJP candidate from Madhya Pradesh's Guna Jyotiraditya Scindia is the second richest candidate contesting in Lok Sabha elections Phase three, according to the data by the Association of Democratic Reforms. His movable assets include Rs 62,57,63,478 and immovable assets include Rs 3,62,17,30,600.

Among other rich candidates are Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj's descendant and Kolhapur Congress candidate Chhatrapati Shahu Shahaji or Shahu II, and Dr Prabha Mallikarjun from Karnataka's Davanagere.

In MP's Guna district, the main competition is between Bharatiya Janata Party's Jyotiraditya Scindia and Congress' Rao Yadvendra Singh. The state comprises 29 Lok Sabha constituencies.

Before joining the BJP, Scindia was a Minister of State for Power and Corporate Affairs from 2012 to 2014. He previously served as a Union Minister in the Congress party before switching to the BJP in 2020. Scindia holds a bachelor's degree in Economics from Harvard University and an MBA from Stanford Graduate School of Business.

Meanwhile, the ADR report revealed that out of 1,352 candidates, 29% or 392 candidates are "crorepatis," with an average asset per candidate of Rs 5.66 crore. Among the 57 candidates contesting in the four Lok Sabha seats in the third phase of polling, around 23% are crorepatis, with an average asset of Rs 1.84 crore.

Among the 13 crorepati candidates, three are from Trinamool Congress (TMC) and independents, while the Congress and the All India Secular Front have two each. The BJP, CPI(M), and the Bharathiya Jawan Kisan Party have one crorepati candidate each.