'Pakistan had bombs, now it has begging bowl...': PM Modi says 'dhaakad' govt at work at Ambala election rally

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said that enemies of the nation now think 100 times before causing any harm because the country has a 'dhakad' powerful government in place.

While speaking at an election rally in Ambala, Haryana, PM Modi took a jibe at the previous Congress governments and said that Pakistan used to intimidate India for the last 70 years but now it is in a situation that it has begging bowls in its hands, thanks to the BJP's 'dhaakad' government at the Centre.

"When there is a 'dhaakad' government in the country, enemies too think 100 times before doing anything. Pakistan had been troubling India for 70 years, it had bombs in its hands. Today it has 'bheekh ka katora' (begging bowl) in its hands . When there is a 'dhaakad' government, enemies tremble," Prime Minister said while referring to Pakistan.

The Prime Minister also pointed out that Article 370 was removed from Jammu & Kashmir because of the 'dhakad' government at the centre.

"Could a weak government have changed the situation in Jammu and Kashmir? Remember the time when there was a Congress government and the brave mothers of Haryana used to be worried day and night? Today, it has been 10 years--all of that has stopped. Modi's 'dhaakad' government demolished the wall of Article 370 and Kashmir started walking on the path of development," he said.

The PM added that the people of Haryana are aware of anti-national forces and that the INDIA bloc will be defeated on June 4.

Accusing Congress of betraying the armed forces, the Prime Minister said the opposition party wanted to import arms to earn commissions and make profits.

"Congress kept the Indian armed forces's capabilities weak so that they could earn huge profits in the name of importing arms from abroad. Our soldiers were not provided with proper clothes, shoes, bulletproof jackets. They did not even get good rifles. I started a campaign to make the Indian army Atmanirbhar. Today, the army is getting Made in India weapons. India, which once used to import weapons from other countries, is now selling weapons to other countries," PM Modi said.