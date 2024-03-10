Lok Sabha Elections 2024: TMC nominates Mahua Moitra from Krishnanagar

Mahua Moitra, recently expelled from Lok Sabha, has been nominated as the Trinamool Congress (TMC) candidate for Krishnanagar. This announcement was made by West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's nephew, Abhishek Banerjee, on Sunday (March 10), unveiling the party's candidates for the impending Lok Sabha elections.

Mahua Moitra, who was expelled from the Lok Sabha, has been announced as the Trinamool Congress candidate for the Krishnanagar constituency in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. Moitra won the Krishnanagar seat in the 2019 elections but was disqualified from the 17th Lok Sabha due to her alleged involvement in a cash-for-query scam. Now, she is set to contest for re-election from the same constituency.

On March 10, the Trinamool Congress (TMC) revealed its candidates for all 42 seats in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections in West Bengal. The comprehensive candidate list was unveiled during a massive rally held at Kolkata's Brigade Ground.

Cricketer Yusuf Pathan has been nominated as the Trinamool Congress candidate for the Berhampore seat, where he will face Congress' Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. However, actor-turned-politician Nusrat Jahan has been excluded from the list of candidates for the Basirhat seat.