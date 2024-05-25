Lok Sabha Elections 2024: 'Ye kya reels mein time barbaad kar rahe...: EC uses 'Munna Bhaiyya' meme from Mirzapur web series for voting

With the final phase of the election approaching, the Election Commission has released a new meme featuring 'Munna Bhaiyya', a popular character from the Amazon Prime series Mirzapur, to encourage young voters to participate in the voting process.

The EC has used a popular meme template featuring the character 'Munna Bhaiyya'. In the original meme, 'Munna Bhaiyya' advises, “Padhai Likhai Karo, IAS… YAS Bano.”

The Election Commission has put a twist on the meme, featuring 'Munna Bhai' saying, "Ye kya reels mein time barbaad kar rahe... jao vote do, loktantra ko mazboot karo (Why are you wasting time on reels...go vote and strengthen democracy)."

“'Munna Bhaiyya's words appealing the youth to vote,” EC captioned the post.

The Lok Sabha elections 2024 are currently ongoing nationwide. The seventh phase of polling is scheduled for June 1, covering 57 seats across seven states and one union territory. Voting will take place in Bihar, Chandigarh, Himachal Pradesh, Jharkhand, Odisha, Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, and West Bengal. Uttar Pradesh and Punjab will each have 13 seats, West Bengal nine, Bihar eight, Odisha six, Himachal Pradesh four, Jharkhand three, and Chandigarh one seat up for polls.

In this phase, a total of 904 candidates are contesting. Punjab received the highest number of nomination forms, with 598 from its 13 Parliamentary constituencies (PCs), followed by Uttar Pradesh with 495 nominations from 13 PCs.

During the ongoing polls on Saturday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi criticized the Congress party, accusing it of treating the country as its property. He also mentioned that the INDIA bloc had not yet decided on their Prime Ministerial candidate.

"Congress considers the country as its property, it feels that the 'Shehzada' is the only heir. However, the alliance partners are saying that there will be 5 Prime Ministers in 5 years. Can such a big country run like this? Corruption is so deeply ingrained in their culture, that it appears to the country as a bundle of notes," PM Modi said while addressing a public rally in Bihar's Buxar on Saturday.

In a further attack on the INDI alliance, Modi accused them of prioritizing appeasement for their vote bank. He stated, "These INDI alliance people can do anything for appeasement. They want to get your property X-rayed. Congress says that Muslims have the first right to the country's property. They want to end reservation for SC-ST-OBC."