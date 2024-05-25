Bengal BJP alleges TMC's involvement in assault on Jhargram candidate's team

During the sixth phase of the Lok Sabha polls, a team supporting BJP candidate Pranat Tudu in West Bengal's Jhargram faced a severe attack, resulting in injuries to his security personnel.

The BJP claimed that Trinamool Congress (TMC) workers attacked the convoy while Tudu was visiting a polling booth in the Garbeta area of West Midnapore district. This happened after he lodged a complaint about voters being threatened there.

A video of the incident depicted a mob hurling stones and pursuing the BJP candidate, his security team, and several media crews. Despite the attack, his security personnel promptly responded and safely escorted him away from the scene. The BJP leader's vehicle was also damaged during the incident.

Tudu is competing in a three-way contest against Kalipada Soren of Trinamool Congress and CPI(M)’s Sonamani Tudu.

On the other hand, the TMC denied the BJP's accusations and claimed that Tudu's security personnel assaulted a woman while she was waiting to vote outside a polling booth in Garbeta, where the incident occurred.

"BJP's Nari-Biddeshi achoron is no longer confined to words; it's now evident in their actions. From Central Forces outraging the modesty of women to BJP MP candidate, Pranat Tudu's security physically assaulting a woman waiting to cast her ballot, their onslaught on Bengal's mothers and sisters grows more brazen by the hour. When the PM himself sets the tone with his misogynistic behaviour, what more can we expect from his underlings?" the party said in a post on microblogging site X.

Today, the Jhargram parliamentary constituency, located in West Medinipur and Purulia districts of West Bengal, is voting in the sixth phase of the Lok Sabha polls.