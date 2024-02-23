Lok Sabha poll dates may be announced after March 13: Election Commission sources

The Election Commission is likely to announce the dates for Lok Sabha polls after March 13. The commission has been visiting multiple states to assess the preparedness for the general election, and once it is completed, the dates will be announced, Election Commission sources told India Today.

Officials of the central poll body are currently visiting Tamil Nadu, which will be followed by Uttar Pradesh and Jammu and Kashmir. The state visits are scheduled to be completed before March 13.

The commission, over the past few months, has been holding regular meetings with Chief Electoral officers (CEOs) of all states to gauge the preparations. The CEOs have listed problem areas, movement of EVMs, their requirement of security forces, tightening vigilance on the borders, officials added.

The Election Commission has decided to deploy Artificial Intelligence technology for the free and fair conduct of the Lok Sabha polls, which are scheduled to be held before May. A dedicated division for Artificial Intelligence has been created within the ECI to flag and remove false information on social media and digital platforms.

The removal of false and inflammatory content on social media during elections will be swift, and if any party or candidate continues to violate the rules, the commission is set to take stringent action, such as asking social media platforms to suspend accounts or block them, the official sources added.

According to the officials, the commission will also focus on fact-checking, combating misinformation, and ensuring heightened security in sensitive regions.

Election commission data states that as many as 96.88 crore people are eligible to vote in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, making it the largest electorate in the world. Additionally, 1.85 crore people in the age group of 18-19 are registered to cast their vote, according to the poll body.